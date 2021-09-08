5 things we need to see from Wisconsin against Eastern Michigan on Saturday

Wisconsin’s gut-wrenching 16-10 loss to Penn State is now officially in the rear-view, as the team looks ahead to Saturday’s matchup with Eastern Michigan.

Usually, I’d be here with five keys to a Wisconsin victory. However, with the opponent being Eastern Michigan (not a good football team) and with what we saw last weekend, instead we’re focusing on five things we need to see from the Badgers in order to be confident in where they stand as a team.

Saturday’s loss to Penn State saw a lot of good signs from the Badgers. The defense was dominant, Chez Mellusi looked like a No. 1 back and the offense did move the ball well against a good Penn State defense.

But a loss is a loss, and with how the Badgers handed that game away there is a lot we need to see change moving forward.

I believe this is still a really good football team, I just need to see all five of these things happen in order for me to remain confident:

The offensive line needs to show up from the opening kick

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Much of Wisconsin's struggles against Penn State were due in large part to poor play from the offensive line. While Chez Mellusi found success on the ground in spite of the line's performance, many of the team's failures on third down and in the red zone were due to Penn State's front pushing the Badgers off the ball. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434899729024946176 As I laid out on yesterday's Locked On Badgers, Wisconsin's offense has a great opportunity to rebound and fix the errors with Eastern Michigan on Saturday, a bye week and then an average Notre Dame defense. So what do I need to see in order to be confident in where the offense and team as a whole stand after last weekend's debacle? Consistent and dominant play from LT Tyler Beach, RT Logan Bruss and the entire offensive line. They need the unit to get going for Graham Mertz to get a rhythm, for Chez Mellusi to continue to shine and for them to beat good teams (Notre Dame, Iowa, Michigan) when those weeks come around.

Paul Chryst needs to let Graham Mertz work the boundaries more

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst talks with quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

While Graham Mertz did not show us the necessary or expected steps forward against Penn State on Saturday, we still need to see Paul Chryst try to let him work the boundaries more. The Badger offense saw Penn State stack the middle of the field with linemen, linebackers and safeties all game long, yet the unit still neglected to work Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis 1-on-1 against the Nittany Lion corners. Some of that was due to Mertz struggling and some was due to suspect offensive line play. Yes, the offense still moved the ball consistently inside the Penn State 10 yard line. But once they got to the red zone? The looks were to the part of the field where passing lanes would never be able to develop. Eastern Michigan will present a great opportunity to get the pass offense going---and boundary plays are something we need to see this offense develop.

Graham Mertz needs to show us positive developments

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass under pressure from Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Broken record time...Graham Mertz needs to show positive improvements in several key areas this weekend. Read progressions, ball placement, red zone decision making and accuracy all need to improve drastically for the offense to reach an elite level. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434557229361926151 The problem with all of that is in Mertz's eight collegiate starts, he's struggled every time he's faced a good defense.

2020---Success against Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota (kind of), Wake Forest (kind of)....Struggles against: Northwestern, Indiana and Iowa

2021---Struggles against Penn State

Mertz, like most quarterbacks, performs well after he finds a rhythm and stacks successful attempts. The good news here: Eastern Michigan presents a perfect opportunity for that rhythm and success to be found. I think he has a great game on Saturday, we just need to see it in order to be confident in where this team stands.

Jim Leonhard's defense needs to play the same game...yet eliminate big-time coverage busts

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, WI, USA; Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass during the third quarter of their game against Wisconsin Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Leonhard's defense played a near-perfect game against a really good Penn State offense on Saturday. The unit held the Nittany Lions to 3/13 on third down, 2.8 yards-per-rush and only 10 points. The only problem? A few massive coverage busts in the second half. https://twitter.com/benzkenney/status/1434565070223196169 Aside from the blown coverages, the secondary performed admirably against Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington. But the mistakes were critical, and allowed Penn State to put itself in a position to win the game. So what do we need to see on Saturday? The same dominance up front, the same aggression by Leonhard and the same type of performance by the secondary---this time just without busted coverages.

The offense needs to score touchdowns in the red zone

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes with the football as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) defends during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Four trips inside the Penn State 10 yard line resulted in only 7 points for the Badgers on Saturday. Like these other keys, Eastern Michigan presents a perfect opportunity to flip that script. But whether it was failed handoffs, Mertz struggling to read the defense or the offensive line getting pushed off the ball, the Badgers were flat-out atrocious in the red zone last weekend. And against good teams like Notre Dame, Iowa and Michigan? That same thing cannot happen.

