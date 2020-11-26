5 things the Patriots should be thankful for

Jordy McElroy
·6 min read

It has been a crazy ride for the New England Patriots.

Over a year ago, they were hoisting their sixth Lombardi Trophy after knocking off the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick were still glued to the hip like an old married couple that had successfully withstood a thousand quarrels.

Yes, the engine carrying the greatest dynasty in NFL history was wheezing, but the occasional demonstration of horsepower—such as out-gunning the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship game—would light the flames of nostalgia and the selective hearing would commence.

It all feels like a lifetime ago.

Fast forward to a future where football is being played in the middle of a global health pandemic. Brady has moved on to Tampa Bay, where the weather is always sunny with a scattered chance of Bruce Arians.

And Belichick, the architect behind the Patriots dynasty, is in the infant stages of building a new engine without the wheezing.

Sure, his team is 4-6 and unlikely to make the playoffs for the first time in 12 years, but there’s still plenty to be thankful for on this turkey day. Gather round and hold hands, here are five things the Patriots should give thanks to on Thanksgiving.

Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick

I get the sudden urge to want to bury Belichick in the wake of Brady’s departure. It has been a long time since Patriots fans have endured a legitimate year of rebuilding, and the team has been virtually irrelevant from a competitive standpoint.

The addition of a former league MVP quarterback in Cam Newton was like slapping duct tape over a broken airplane wing. It never really addressed the core problem regarding the lack of talent at the skilled positions on offense. Some of it has been straight up bad drafting on Belichick’s part or questionable trade acquisitions.

Would you believe the greatest coach in NFL history isn’t perfect?

But the fact remains that Belichick has actually done a phenomenal job coaching this season. He lost his star quarterback in free agency, and his new starter caught Covid early in the season. The team has also been ravaged with injuries in a year where key defensive players have opted to sit out. Under any other head coach, this could have easily devolved into a complete tank job.

Yet, the Patriots are a few big plays at the end of games from having a winning record with a legitimate shot of seeding high in the playoffs. Fans should feel good about Belichick having a more complete picture to eventually get things headed back in the right direction. At the very least, he isn’t throwing his quarterback under the bus every time his team loses a game.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton

It hasn’t been easy for Cam Newton.

Imagine supplanting the greatest quarterback that ever lived as a late arrival in a completely new offensive system. Now, let’s add to that difficulty by giving him one of the worst receiving corps in the league without a true No. 1 option.

With Julian Edelman sidelined, Newton doesn’t even have a No. 2 option, but he has constantly taken the onus for the team’s struggles.

There have obviously been mechanical issues with some of his throws this season, most notably with his touch in the short passing game. But it would also be ludicrous to place all of the blame on him considering the circumstances.

The leadership Newton has displayed this season has been nothing short of astounding given the brainless criticism constantly aimed in his direction. Who cares if the guy has a deeper closet than Tyra Banks? He’s an ascending player within the offense and a role model on and off the field. Even Belichick acknowledged he was the hardest worker on the team.

The Patriots have a legitimate option of extending Newton’s contract in the offseason and continuing to rebuild around him.

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC East

Even in a bleak season, the Patriots can find solace in the ineptitude of the AFC East division.

The Buffalo Bills have looked shaky in recent weeks, and the Miami Dolphins are playing musical chairs at quarterback past the halfway point.

Meanwhile, Adam Gase still being hired as the head coach of the New York Jets is all you need to know about “Gang Green.” They’ve stunk so bad Trevor Lawrence might actually have to contemplate staying at Clemson another year to avoid being drafted by them.

The climb back to the top of the division doesn’t look insurmountable for the Patriots. They could have beaten the Bills on the road if not for a turnover on a potential game-winning drive, and they’ve already defeated both the Jets and Dolphins this season.

The odds of them retooling in the offseason and retaking the mantle are very good as long as Belichick is under the hoodie.

2021 QB Draft Class

Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

It’s a good thing to have options.

The Patriots could build around Newton at quarterback, or they could turn their attention to a 2021 draft class expected to be loaded at the quarterback position. Depending on the price tag to retain Newton’s services, the latter might end up being the better option.

A fresh start with a young face behind center could be exactly what the doctor ordered for a Patriots team looking to put the Brady era in the rearview. Lawrence and Justin Fields will likely be the first names off the board. Unless the Patriots could suddenly sink to the moribund levels of the Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, they can probably forget about either one of those quarterbacks being an option.

But names like Alabama’s Mac Jones or Florida’s Kyle Trask would make sense for the team. Both are currently in the running for the Heisman Trophy, and they should be within reaching distance for the Patriots. A move like that would essentially give Belichick the opportunity to add more offensive talent through free agency without having to work around an exorbitant veteran quarterback contract.

You can rest assured Newton won’t be returning at the great value price he signed for over the summer.

Team chemistry

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Is it just me or does this Patriots team genuinely seem happy to play with one another?

The win-loss record hasn’t seemed to matter as much as the brotherhood that’s forming on the football field. Newton has been one of the key cogs in the team’s chemistry, adding to the growing list of reasons for Belichick to consider keeping him.

A year ago, the team was losing and getting yelled at by a grumpy 42-year-old Brady on a warpath to repeat as a Super Bowl champion. Now, they’re losing and having more fun playing with a 31-year-old Newton behind center.

Everyone on the team is still held accountable, and no one makes excuses. The Patriot Way is alive and well in Foxborough regardless of the team’s regular season record. With a little time and a few more pieces, fans may not have to wait long to see the team take flight.

