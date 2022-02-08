5 things new Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia must decide

In many ways, Rich Bisaccia – who is expected to be the Green Bay Packers’ new special teams coordinator – is landing in a perfect spot. As long as Aaron Rodgers is back, the Packers will be a legit title contender in 2022, and the bar is set so low for special teams in Green Bay that even getting something resembling competency will be praised as a huge success next season.

But don’t confuse the quality of the job with the difficulty. Bisaccia must completely revamp the special teams culture in Green Bay while fixing the league’s worst group from a year ago.

First things first: Bisaccia has big decisions to help make on many of the foundational aspects of the special teams in 2022.

Here are a few decisions he must make early on in his tenure as the Packers special teams coordinator:

Who will be the kicker?

Mason Crosby is 37 years and is coming off arguably his worst professional season. He missed 10 field goals (including five between 30-39 yards) and two extra points. Of course, issues with snapping, holding and protection all played into his issues making kicks, but Bisaccia, Brian Gutekunst and the Packers must still decide if it’s worth keeping Crosby around through his age-38 season. His cap hit balloons to almost $4.8 million in 2022, and the Packers have been developing JJ Molson on the roster for over a year. Gutekunst must make the final personnel decision, but you can bet he’ll be consulting with Bisaccia first. Does the veteran coach want Crosby, Molson or someone new completely? Keep in mind, Bisaccia did a terrific job developing the young talent of Daniel Carlson, who is now one of the best kickers in football. It’s possible Gutekunst will use a draft pick in April to replace Crosby.

Who will be the punter?

The Packers traded for Corey Bojorquez in August, and he was terrific for the first half of the 2021 season. He limped to the finish line, however, and now he’ll be a free agent when his contract expires in mid-March. Over the first 11 weeks, Bojorquez had a net punting average over 43.0 yards in eight games. Over the final seven? Zero. His hangtime died in the cold, and returners had more and more opportunities against a poor coverage unit. Bojorquez is talented, and his net average of 40.2 was still better than any season produced by JK Scott, so the Packers could certainly do worse at punter. But with a new coordinator coming in and Bojoquerz’s contract running out, this just might be a natural spot to make another change. Trust Bisaccia to make this decision: A.J. Cole, the Raiders punter, was the highest-graded player at the position for PFF last season.

Who will be the long snapper?

The Packers will almost certainly go in a different direction at long snapper in 2022. Steve Wirtell replaced Hunter Bradley mid-season but struggled, and his poor snap and block created a season-changing blocked punt in the divisional round. The Packers aren’t tied to anyone here, so Bisaccia and Gutekunst must work together to find the right option. Ideally, the right guy would be found early in the process; the longer the specialists have to work together, the smoother the operation typically plays out. A lot of primary problems could be helped greatly by solving this one secondary issue.

Who will be the returner?

The Packers averaged 8.0 yards per punt return and 17.7 yards per kickoff return in 2021. Maurice Drayton entrusted rookies Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill with the jobs, and neither was impressive or even satisfactory in the role. It’s certainly possible the pair will return as second-year players and be more comfortable returning, but Bisaccia and the Packers can’t count on it. Gutekunst should follow his own lead and sign someone like David Moore, who provided a late-season spark. Maybe Bisaccia can help the blocking and schemes and things will open up for the returners in 2022.

Who will be the core special teamers?

The Packers’ top four players in special teams snaps from 2021 are all pending free agents: Oren Burks, Henry Black (exclusive rights), Isaac Yiadom and Ty Summers. Does Bisaccia see young players such as Isaiah McDuffie, Shemar Jean-Charles and Tyler Davis as core special teamers? Or will the Packers have to invest in players capable of playing on most of the core special teams groups? This might be an opportunity for Bisaccia to start reshaping the third phase at the heart: personnel. The Packers aren’t going to pay Bisaccia a boatload of money and then give him the same over-matched group to work with next season. This new financial commitment to fixing special teams must also include a new focus from the personnel department in getting the right players for the third phase.

