5 things Packers must do this offseason to contend for a Super Bowl in 2021

The Green Bay Packers have been on the brink of a Super Bowl appearance in four of the last seven years, including two in a row under head coach Matt LaFleur, only to collapse in the NFC Championship Game each time.

Coming oh-so-close to winning another Lombardi Trophy a handful of times in the decade that followed their last Super Bowl win is a tough pill to swallow for fans, coaches and players alike, but it’s the sad reality of the situation.

Fortunately, there is reason to believe next year can be different if the right steps are taken this offseason.

The 2021 NFL offseason will be a crucial one for the Packers, without a doubt. After dedicating their first two draft picks last year to building for the future, the Packers must use the bulk of their draft capital and remaining cap space this year to improve in the present.

Here are five things the Packers must do to keep their Super Bowl aspirations alive next season:

1. Find an upgrade at defensive coordinator

Whether they promote an internal candidate or hire an external candidate to captain their defense in 2021 and beyond, one thing is indisputable: the Packers need to find a defensive coordinator that will maximize the talent of their defensive personnel and hide their liabilities as much as possible. Mistakes like isolating your iffy No. 2 cornerback in man coverage in a Hail Mary situation right before the half against a future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback in the NFC Championship Game can't happen anymore. With second-year outside linebacker Rashan Gary stepping up and becoming an impact player during the second half of the season, and second-year safety Darnell Savage doing the same to a lesser degree, there's little excuse left for the Packers' defensive inconsistency, especially in key situations. With a good safety duo, ferocious pass rush, top-flight cornerback and improved run defense, there's no reason the Packers can't have a consistent, top-10 defense. Most of the pieces are already there, the play-calling just needs to be better in key spots. The silver lining in all of this is the attractiveness of the open coaching position. Quality candidates should be lining up left and right for a chance to fill the Packers' vacant defensive coordinator job considering the amount of young talent they'd have to work with on defense, the renaissance of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the likelihood of the team remaining a Super Bowl contender in the near future.

2. Upgrade No. 2 perimeter CB/improve CB depth

Jaire Alexander is a superstar and a true shutdown cornerback, but the depth behind him is questionable, to say the least. This was especially apparent in the first half of the NFC Championship Game when the Packers' pass rush was struggling to get home against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and the defense gave up 6-of-7 third-down conversions in the first half. That wasn't the end of it, though. The fatal flaw reared its ugly head once again on the final Buccaneers drive as cornerback Kevin King got beat over the middle on a double move by rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson and grabbed a fistful of jersey. The pass interference call on the crucial third-down play with under two minutes remaining was the final gut punch to the Packers' Super Bowl hopes. The inadequate depth of the cornerback group was an issue that had largely flown under the radar this season, probably because of the effectiveness of the Packers' pass rush, especially later in the season, and the frequency with which opposing teams used a run-heavy approach to exploit their leaky front. Last Sunday, however, the pass coverage, particularly from No. 20, proved to be an Achilles heel. King belongs on an NFL team – don't get me wrong – but I'm not sure he's a true starting-caliber player. He's had four years now to show that injuries were the main hindrance to his development, and they definitely have been, to a degree, but regardless of the reason, he just hasn't taken the step forward that the Packers had hoped for. In 2019, he had a decent season with surprisingly good ball production (five interceptions and 15 pass breakups) when the Packers' pass rush was one of the very best in the league, but that was clearly his best year under ideal circumstances and he seems to have regressed back to the mean since then. King has shown a lot of toughness over the years in playing through various injuries and deserves to be commended for that, but he's just not consistent enough to be considered a preferred starter. Too often he gets beat in man coverage, especially on horizontal-breaking routes, he misses tackles at a high rate due to poor form, and he just doesn't look comfortable in zone. King has had some good games against big jump-ball specialists with average twitch in the past, but he just concedes too many yards, completions and first downs underneath to be counted on as a No. 2 cornerback. The Packers could keep him around for depth if they can re-sign him for cheap, but it feels like he could probably use a fresh start somewhere else. Backup Josh Jackson played a little bit in the absence of King for a few games this year, but didn't fare much better. Ka'Dar Hollman, a former seventh-round pick, played decent in a very small sample size of subpackage snaps this year, but he's very much an unknown. His presence on the roster shouldn't preclude the Packers from making a big offseason investment in a cornerback. Chandon Sullivan was really good in 2019 in a smaller role, but this year, as a starter, he was just passable and nothing more. Sullivan can be serviceable as the primary slot cornerback going forward, but he lacks inside-out versatility and his lack of speed caps his ceiling. Upgrading the No. 2 perimeter cornerback should be the top priority for the defense, but it wouldn't hurt to look for an upgrade or at least add competition through the draft or free agency for the No. 3 cornerback slot as well.

3. Solidify offensive line/re-sign center Corey Linsley

If the Packers can make it work with their salary cap, they should definitely re-sign their All-Pro center. It's possible that the offensive line could continue to be solid by moving left guard Elgton Jenkins back to center and starting Lane Taylor at left guard or perhaps Jon Runyan Jr. (after a year of development), but there's also the chance that the unit falls off significantly with the departure of Linsley – not to mention, they would lose some valuable depth along the interior. Cutting outside linebacker Preston Smith, which unfortunately looks like a likely scenario, will free up $8 million in cap space in 2021. That could be enough to create room for Linsley. With left tackle David Bakhtiari healthy, the Packers should be OK at the offensive tackle positions, assuming Billy Turner plays like he did for most of 2020 upon moving back to right tackle. More depth could be added behind those two, however.

4. Re-sign secondary playmakers

Tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Allen Lazard are both impending restricted free agents. Fortunately, neither player should be too costly to retain. Re-signing two of their top secondary playmakers will be crucial if the Packers want to remain a top passing offense in 2021. The 25-year-old Lazard isn't super dynamic, but he's a respectable No. 2 option and probably sufficient when your No. 1 receiver is Davante Adams. Getting off press coverage has been an issue for him at times, but he usually shows up when needed. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been up-and-down throughout his career, but he really came on strong when he was needed in the NFC Championship Game. His inconsistency is forgivable if he's no more than a third option. Tonyan had a breakout year, tying for the NFL lead in touchdown receptions by a tight end with 11, while also posting career-highs in receptions (52) and receiving yards (586). The Packers will also be returning tight end/fullback Josiah Deguara from injured reserve next year. He could be a factor when healthy. The Packers didn't lose to the Buccaneers because they didn't have enough playmakers on offense; they lost to the Buccaneers because their best playmakers on offense didn't play well enough. Drops by Adams and Equanimeous St. Brown cost them six points in a five-point loss. A Rodgers interception, albeit after what was arguably a no-call holding penalty, set the Buccaneers up for a momentum-shifting score right before the half. An Aaron Jones fumble allowed the Buccaneers to increase their lead to 28-10 early in the third quarter. Valdes-Scantling played terrific, Lazard made a few key catches and Tonyan found the end zone once. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the game, and really should have had four. He also threw 48 touchdown passes during the regular season and the Packers had a top-ranked rushing offense. Case in point: the Packers won't be in bad shape on the weapons front even if they lose Jones and fellow running back Jamaal Williams in free agency this offseason. They'll definitely need a backup running back if Jones and Williams both walk, but that should be a relatively easy fix. The looming question if Jones leaves, though, is will the Packers need another big-time playmaker to emerge in his place? It's possible they have that already in A.J. Dillon, but his sample size is too small to say that for certain. While another playmaker on offense would certainly help, it seems like more of a secondary need for the Packers right now.

5. Improve special teams

The Packers were dreadful on special teams in 2020, especially during the second half of the season when poor kick coverage and disastrous punts nearly cost them a few games. Aside from kicker Mason Crosby, who was a perfect 16-for-16 on field goals, Packers special teams personnel and units as a whole were very uninspiring. Sports Illustrated's Rick Gosselin, who ranks special teams units each year, had the Packers ranked 29th in the NFL for their performance this season. If you watched the games and looked at the data, it's not hard to see why. J.K. Scott's season averages don't exactly paint the picture of a struggling punter, but the eye test showed just how inconsistent he was. Minimal hangtime, line-drive and sub-40-yard punts from Packers territory showed up on quite a few occasions this year. The insane efficiency of the Packers' offense probably helped mask Scott's struggles a little bit, too, as he only punted 46 times during the regular season in 2020, down from 77 the year before. The Packers also ranked dead last in kick return average for much of the season and were near the bottom of the league in punt return average as well. They don't need greatness from their special teams units, but giving the opposing team great starting field position and giving the offense poor starting field position can be the difference between winning and losing a close game. In an effort to remedy the situation, the Packers fired special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga and promoted special teams assistant Maurice Drayton to fill the vacated role. A coaching change seems like a step in the right direction, but the Packers might also want to look for a new return man and punter in 2021.

Final thoughts

The Packers should still have a good roster in 2021 even if they lose Jones and/or Linsley this offseason. They may even have the depth to soften the blow of those potential departures with Dillon and Taylor (if he's re-signed) or Runyan on the roster. There's no reason the Packers can't get back to the NFC Championship Game, or even the Super Bowl next year – assuming Rodgers returns – as long as they commit significant resources in the draft and free agency to addressing areas of immediate need. This year, they have to be more concerned with improving in the present. If they aren't, they may come up just short of a Super Bowl for the third year in a row. General manager Brian Gutekunst has done a terrific job of improving this roster over the last three years, but there's still more work to be done.