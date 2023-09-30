5 things Oregon fans learned during No. 8 USC’s win over Colorado

One of the frustrating things that comes with good teams playing bad competition early in the season is that it leads to a lot of questions about how good those teams really are.

For instance, we have an idea that the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, and USC Trojans are all among the top teams in the nation, but non-conference games against the likes of Portland State, Tulsa, and San Jose State don’t offer much of a platform to perform.

However, with the Trojans’ Week 5 win against the Colorado Buffaloes, 48-41, now behind us, it does give us an opportunity to compare and contrast a bit, answering some questions that we had about USC, Colorado, and the Ducks.

A week ago, Oregon dismantled the Buffs at home by a score of 42-6, showing that Colorado may not be as good as some people thought. USC was able to beat Colorado on the road earlier Saturday morning, but it didn’t look easy. Seeing them play Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs gave us some insight into how good the Trojans really are, and in turn, how the Ducks should be perceived.

Here are some of our biggest takeaways after the game.

Oregon's Defense is Legitimate

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

The Ducks held Colorado’s offense to just 199 total yards a week ago, keeping them off of the scoreboard entirely until there were less than 3 minutes left in the game. If they wanted to pitch a shutout, they could have — all it would have taken was keeping the starters in the game on defense.

Despite that performance, there was some hesitancy to declare Oregon’s defense as elite until we saw more of a sample size from Colorado’s offense against established teams.

I think we saw enough on Saturday to feel really good about what the Ducks’ did vs. Colorado last weekend. While the game stats look good in favor of Oregon, what’s really impressive is the stats through 3 quarters — aka how long the Ducks had their starters in the game.

Colorado vs. Oregon and Colorado vs. USC… through three quarters of play each… side by side comparison: pic.twitter.com/RI8clTOP8V — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) September 30, 2023

Through 3 quarters, Oregon had allowed just 72 yards of offense, while USC allowed 417. The Ducks had 6 sacks by that time; USC had 2. Oregon allowed just 7 first downs, while USC gave up 22.

We will further examine the Trojans’ defense in a second, but my biggest takeaway from this game is that Oregon fans should feel really good about their defense. Colorado is an above-average offensive team, and the Ducks completely shut them down.

Trojans Defense Needs Work

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Really quickly, I would like to bring a couple of numbers back to the surface once again: Oregon’s defense allowed 199 total yards and 6 points to the Colorado offense, with 127 of those yards and all 6 of those points coming in the fourth quarter once the starters for the Ducks were out of the game.

In comparison, the USC Trojans allowed 564 total yards from Colorado, to go along with 41 points in four quarters of action.

Let’s keep the Ducks out of the conversation for a second and focus solely on USC — that’s BAD.

Granted, Colorado has a good offense and a future NFL QB under center, surrounded by above-average weapons. Regardless, this Trojans team does not have a defense that looks capable of competing at a championship level. They may be able to score 40-50 points against anyone they face, but there should be zero confidence that they can stop Oregon or Washington from scoring 60.

I’ve seen all that I need to see and feel confident that USC has no business competing at a College Football Playoff level this year, simply because of their defense.

Ducks and Trojans Offensive Tiers

Can we start giving Oregon’s offense the respect that it deserves? To this point of the season, they are absolutely in the same tier as the USC Trojans and Washington Huskies.

If we look at this common opponent for Ducks and Trojans, then it shows that Oregon belongs in the same conversation as USC. Again, we will look at stats through 3 quarters, which shows what the Ducks were able to do before taking out their starters in a blowout.

Oregon total yards — 481; USC total yards — 465. Oregon first downs — 28; USC first downs — 24. Oregon punts — 0; USC punts — 3. Oregon yards per play — 7.6; USC yards per play — 8.8. Oregon total points — 49; USC total points — 48.

I could go on, but I think that’s enough to properly prove my point. I by no means am saying that USC has a bad offense, but I do think that the Ducks’ offense is just as good, and they belong in the same conversation.

Caleb Williams is Special

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s not allow all of this talk about USC to distract us from the fact that Caleb Williams is an absolutely incredible quarterback and a very special prospect.

He once again came to play on Saturday, finishing the day throwing TK-for-TK for TK yards, TK touchdowns, and 1 INT. There was one throw in particular during the first half that was incredible, and undoubtedly had NFL scouts drooling as they watched.

Caleb Williams moving left, sidearm throw for a dart that his wide receiver eventually takes to the house. He’s so damn ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/KmpvnX9p7I — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 30, 2023

Williams’ talent was never in question. We knew that the reigning Heisman winner was going to have what it takes to get the Trojans playing at a championship level on offense. We will just have to wait and see if the defense can hold up its end of the bargain.

Oregon Fans Should Feel Good

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Going into the year, it was perceived as USC being on a tier separate from everyone else in the Pac-12. I think that we’ve seen enough now to know that this isn’t the case. USC is still very good, and their offense is as good as any in the nation. However, their defense is still not at championship caliber.

That’s where Oregon should feel confident. While it will be tough to hold Caleb Williams and the Trojans to under 40 points on any given Saturday, I think that Will Stein and his offense have to feel really good about their ability to put up points on USC.

