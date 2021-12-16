5 things Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams said during his podcast appearance

Sooner fans haven’t heard from true freshman starting quarterback Caleb Williams since he arrived on campus. Not by his choosing either.

That was an existing media policy under previous Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley.

At long last, Williams found his way into the public forum, joining teammates Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis on their podcast titled “The Podcast on the Prairie.”

Williams sat down for a little over half an hour and broached a variety of topics. Here’s a peek at five items that stood out.

Oklahoma was Caleb Williams' final scholarship offer

Sep 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As a five-star recruit and the No. 2-rated quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, Caleb Williams naturally had plenty of scholarship offers.

Oklahoma was the final offer Williams received.

“Oklahoma was actually my last offer of all my offers I had. I had probably 30-plus from all across the country. Oklahoma was actually my last offer, which kind of normally isn’t how it goes when kids go to a school like Oklahoma. They normally offer you early and you end up going to that school after many visits and all of that,” Williams said.

The rest is history. Williams signed with OU over programs like LSU, Maryland, Penn State and Clemson.

Caleb Williams was prepared to walk-on at OU with Brock Vandagriff committed

(Credit: OU Athletics)

Williams almost committed somewhere else before he received his Oklahoma offer, though.

“Oklahoma ended up being the place, but before I chose Oklahoma, I was actually about to go to a couple other schools. I’m not going to name them, but SEC schools,” Williams said.

It just so happened to play out where the Sooners lost their quarterback commitment from Brock Vandagriff and coaches left the other schools that Williams was close to committing to.

“I said, you know what, I’m going to back off, I’m going to be patient and kind of just see how things shake out. I ended up wanting to come here after I got the offer. A few months after. And I told coach Riley—because the guy was still committed—that I would walk-on here even with the guy committed. No offense to him and things like that, but I feel how confident I am in myself, how much work I put in that I can beat anybody out as long as I put the work in and keep doing what I was doing. Working hard, learning, paying attention, eager to learn and things like that,” Williams said.

Caleb and his father Carl talked often about Caleb simply arriving to OU, competing for the job and then earning a scholarship in the process.

“The quote is: I’ll walk on and I’ll earn my scholarship. That was the exact thing that we said that me and my dad talked about for however long. We talked about it for a while. We were like, somebody else can have that offer. A wide receiver that I’ll be throwing to once I’m starting, or a running back that I’ll be handing the ball off to, a lineman that will be blocking for me, whoever else defensive wise. I don’t know. It was just a confidence that I had in myself that I’ve worked,” Williams said.

'Tomorrow's probably gonna be the day'

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) reaches for the goal line and scores a touchdown during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Williams had an inkling before the Texas game that he might get a chance to fully showcase his skills against the Longhorns. It wasn’t anything from the coaching staff that signaled that. Instead, call it cosmic.

The night before every game Williams always gets a play sheet and writes notes to prepare himself. What his assignment looks like on a particular play or potential checks.

It was as Caleb was working his way through his play sheet notes that his dad called.

“There was something in the air because me and my dad felt the same. We said the exact same thing. Me and my dad said, ‘Tomorrow’s probably gonna be the day.’ We were on the phone and we both said it. He was like, ‘Go upstairs, prepare, get a good night’s rest, wake up, be ready.’ I always prepare the night before the same way,” Williams said.

Then, as OU quarterback Spencer Rattler and the Sooners’ offense struggled to start and Oklahoma’s deficit to Texas kept ballooning, the inkling would soon become a reality.

Williams ripped off a 66-yard rushing touchdown to slice the deficit in half 28-14. It wasn’t until after Rattler fumbled and Texas added another touchdown to bring the score to 35-17 that Williams was truly inserted as the starting quarterback.

Williams proceeded to lead a 10-play, 58-yard drive that ended with Gabe Brkic booting through a 35-yard field goal.

“Once he kept me in, oh man. I had all the confidence going out there, but when I went in and he kept me in after that first drive, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s game time.’ So, we ended up going to halftime and before I walk out, I make sure I pump the fans up. Before I’m walking out, I’m throwing my hands up, pumping them up, making sure everybody’s up, making sure they see me, see my energy and things like that. I get to the locker room and I’m pretty sure y’all can remember I say to every single person in the locker room, ‘We’re going to win this game.’

“I go around shaking hands, shaking hands, shaking hands and I tell them we’re going to go win this game, coaches included. We go back out, we get back out on the field and we’re all locked in. We go out there with a certain energy and a certain passion and we go and do the unthinkable. I get chills every time I talk about the game,” Williams said.

The Sooners pulled off the largest comeback in Red River Showdown history, erasing a 28-7 deficit and winning 55-48 after running back Kennedy Brooks’ game-winning 33-yard touchdown gallop.

Williams had officially burst onto the college football scene after passing for 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns to stun the Longhorns.

Williams is happy for Rattler that he landed at South Carolina

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) warms up behind quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Williams went into detail about what his relationship was like with Rattler over the course of this regular season.

The Washington, D.C., native freely admitted the two weren’t best friends, but there’s also no animosity and Williams wishes him well in the future at South Carolina alongside Austin Stogner and Shane Beamer.

“We weren’t best friends. I can say that. We weren’t best friends, but we didn’t hate each other either. There’s a bunch of other guys that I’m not best friends with and I don’t hate them either on the team. Everybody always tried to make a thing out of nothing throughout the whole season. Just throwing that out there. There was nothing to be made from it. There’s guys that you meet all the time or women that you meet all the time that you’re not best friends with and won’t be best friends with, but you don’t hate them, you don’t envy them, you don’t do none of that. I’m happy that he is now at SC with coach Beamer. Awesome coach, awesome guy, awesome family and also Stog,” Williams said.

Thoughts on Lincoln Riley's departure and the hiring of Brent Venables

New OU football coach Brent Venables said the Sooners’ job was the perfect fit for him to leave Clemson. Mandatory credit: Doug Hoke – The Oklahoman.

There’s no hard feelings for Williams on Lincoln Riley leaving for USC.

“This whole Riley situation. I like Riley, I always liked Riley as you know. I mean, I came here to be coached by him, but happy for him, his family, that situation that they are at. I haven’t been mad at the guy. I was just a little surprised by it,” Williams said.

As far as the new head coach is concerned, Williams was familiar with Venables before he was hired at OU.

“I’ve known coach BV for a while now just because of all the Clemson visits I used to go on. He’s always had a lot of energy. I didn’t watch Oklahoma then, but even to the times that all the fans can look back to when he was here at Oklahoma. I mean, he had a whole lot of energy then and he still has a whole lot of energy. He’s going to keep having a whole lot of energy and I think it was a great hire to have coach BV here,” Williams said.

