5 things that should be on the Mets' 2020 holiday wish list

So far this offseason, Steve Cohen has officially taken over as the Mets' new owner, Sandy Alderson has come on board as the team president, Jared Porter has been hired as the GM, Marcus Stroman has returned, Trevor May has signed to help bolster the bullpen, and James McCann has been secured as the new catcher.

If the above seems like a lot, it is. But aside from the biggest offseason story (the-once-in-a generation ownership change), what are likely to be the other huge stories of the offseason have not yet happened.

With that, we present what should be on the Mets' holiday wish list...



George Springer

It was true two months ago and remains true now: Of all the top free agents, the absolute best fit for the Mets is George Springer.

J.T. Realmuto would've been a great fit behind the plate, but the years and dollars he's seeking made that a scary proposition. And while Trevor Bauer would look terrific in the starting rotation, the Mets' bigger need at the moment is in center field.

If the Mets add Springer, it will make the return of Stroman and the relatively smaller signings of McCann and May look like the appetizers before the main course. And it will bring the Mets much closer to their goal of winning the World Series.

Even if the Mets sign Springer, there is still a scenario where they can also fit Lindor. But the likelier scenario could be turning toward a trade for Lindor if they miss out on Springer.

Alderson has mentioned his general reluctance to part with prospects via trade this offseason, though just how much the Indians will get back for Lindor has perhaps been overstated.

Lindor is one of the best players in baseball, but with him due roughly $19 million in 2021 and set for free agency after the season (any acquiring team would need to factor in the potential cost of a megadeal), it's hard to see Cleveland getting a huge haul in return -- especially given the current financial climate.

And while the Mets would have to part with some good, young pieces for Lindor, the price could be right if one of those pieces is a young shortstop who will be replaced by Lindor anyway.

Finding common ground with Michael Conforto on an extension

A potential extension for Conforto has flown under the radar a bit this offseason as many Mets fans understandably focus on new additions from outside the organization. But the clock is ticking on Conforto's Mets future.



Conforto, who is set to hit free agency after the 2021 season, is open to signing long-term with the Mets before hitting free agency. But it's hard to see him and agent Scott Boras not testing the market if something is not done by the end of spring training.

Alderson said on Mets Hot Stove that while there haven't been talks yet with Conforto's camp, he expects to "have some serious conversations."

Tick tock.

The quick return of Noah Syndergaard

With all the talk surrounding the potential signing of Bauer and/or other free agent starters, the pitcher whose uncertain status could potentially alter the fortunes of the Mets the most next season could be Syndergaard.

One of the best pitchers in baseball from 2015 to 2018, Syndergaard is making very good progress as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

Syndergaard has still not given up hope of being ready by Opening Day, but a more realistic timetable could have him back around June (Luis Rojas said he's "maybe a little bit ahead of schedule"). And if he's back then and also back to being the 2018 version of himself, the Mets will be in very good shape in the rotation.

The return of the DH in the NL

It remains a bit crazy that there still hasn't been a resolution one way or the other regarding whether there will again be a DH in the National League in 2021, and the answer will have a huge impact on the Mets.

They should be hoping the answer is yes, because that would allow them to play both Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith every day without having to use Smith in left field.

It would also create a much better playing time situation for J.D. Davis.

If the answer is no, things could get tricky.