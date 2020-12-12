5 things on the to-do list for new Mets GM Jared Porter, including extending Michael Conforto

Mets treated image generic Citi Field color

With new GM Jared Porter on board, the Mets -- in the midst of one of the most important offseasons in franchise history -- now have someone who can help take charge while executing team president Sandy Alderson's vision.

Without a president of baseball operations for now, Alderson will be much more involved in baseball operations than originally planned, but Porter will still be incredibly important.

Here are the top five things on his to-do list...

Figure out the situation with the star free agents (and lower tier ones)

The Mets have been in pursuit of George Springer and have interest in Trevor Bauer, but those markets have been developing slowly, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

In addition to the biggest names on the market, the Mets have interest in top reliever Liam Hendriks and second tier starting pitching options such as Jake Odorizzi, per Martino.

Coming in relatively late in the offseason, Porter will have to work with Alderson, who has been executing the plan and already has a lot of irons in the fire.

It can be argued that the Mets' top target should be Springer, but there are still a number of different ways things could develop.

Sign Michael Conforto to an extension

If the Mets do not sign Conforto to an extension before Opening Day, it's fair to believe he and agent Scott Boras will test the free agent market after the season. And it should not get to that point.

Smack in the middle of his prime at 27 years old, Conforto -- who has been tremendous three of the last four seasons -- is on the record as being open to signing an extension before hitting free agency.

Alderson spoke highly of Conforto in the days following his introductory news conference and said that while he hadn't yet discussed an extension with him, the topic would be broached "at some point."

That point is now, and the Mets should also...

Talk to Noah Syndergaard about an extension of his own

The case for extending Syndergaard isn't as strong as the one for extending Conforto, but there is still a very good one to be made.

Of course, the Mets would have to wait until they believe Syndergaard will soon return to being the pitcher he was before undergoing Tommy John surgery.



The timing here could be tricky.

If the Mets extend Syndergaard before he returns to game action, they're assuming a decent amount of risk. But if they wait too long -- and Syndergaard returns and is dominant -- he might simply want to bet on himself and hit the market after 2021.

For all of the nonsensical hate Syndergaard gets for not doing more with his outrageously good stuff, the fact is that he was one of the best pitchers in baseball from 2015 to 2018, and has a career 3.31 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 775 strikeouts in 716 career innings.

He is already a legitimate No. 2. But at his best, he is a legitimate ace. Either way, he should be firmly in the Mets' long-term plans.

Round out the coaching staff

Luis Rojas will be back as manager and Jeremy Hefner is returning as the pitching coach, but not much is known beyond that.

The Mets still need to make a determination on the status of hitting coach Chili Davis and decide who will be coaching first base and third base.

The biggest decision on the staff, though, could be who is chosen to sit next to Rojas as the bench coach.

Alderson said while announcing the return of Rojas that he still has a lot to learn when it comes to in-game management, and that process will be helped along by the coach installed as his right-hand man on the bench.

Fill out the front office and other key positions

With the arrival of Steve Cohen and Alderson came the departure of most of the Mets' top front office executives.

Along with GM Brodie Van Wagenen, executives Allard Baird, Omar Minaya, Jared Banner, and Adam Guttridge were among those who departed the organization.

There are some holdovers such as John Ricco, but the Mets still need to fill out the front office and install new people at other positions that help oversee things at both the big league and minor league level.