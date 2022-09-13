5 things we learned from Texas A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State

The Aggies are reeling after their shocking 17-14 home loss to Appalachian State on Saturday. The Mountaineers took complete control of the game from the first snap, and the Aggies were in utter disarray in all three phases of the game.

The words “embarrassing” or “shameful” come to mind immediately after watching that disaster of a game unfold, but maybe the best word to describe the outcome is “confusing”.

As the team prepares to take on the 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field on Saturday night in prime time, questions need to be answered, and changes need to be made.

Here are 5 things we learned after the 17-14 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday:

Devon Achane is still really good at football

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against Appalachian State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

One thing we can always count on during the 2022 season for the Aggies is the dominant presence of starting running back Devon Achane. In what was a deflating 17-14 loss on Saturday, Achane never blinked, averaged almost 7 yards per carry, and scoring the only offensive touchdown of the day.

As one of the most dangerous return men in the country, he briefly reignited Texas A&M’s chances to retake momentum after the Mountaineers scored to take a 14-7 lead with 2:34 left in the 3rd quarter, and returned the kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 14 seconds later.

Texas A&M's Offensive line is still a glaring issue

Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson (64) blocks against Sam Houston State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

After struggling throughout their week 1 home matchup against Sam Houston State, there was uncertainty about the quality of the Aggies front moving foward. The problems continued mightily on Saturday, as the bigger and stronger Aggies offensive line was outworked throughout the game, consistently bullied by Mountaineer defenders Nick Hampton and Jalen Mcleod. Starting center Bryce Foster is expected to return on Saturday against Miami, which should help provide some stability on the interior.

Missing players on defense clearly made an impact

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies True Freshman offensive lineman Bryce Foster (61) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies went into their matchup against Appalachian State without a number of key contributors on defense. Defensive tackles McKinnley Jackson and Walter Nolen, middle linebacker Andre White Jr. and cornerback Jaylon Jones all sat out Saturday with injuries.

The absences of Jackson, Nolen and White clearly played a role in the Aggies struggles to stop the Mounaineers on the ground, allowing them to consistently stay in favorable down and distance situations.

Texas A&M Quarterback Haynes King may not be the answer after all

Appalachian State linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) knocks the ball away from Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King (13) to cause a turnover during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Haynes King earned the starting quarterback spot with what had the makings of a storybook-like season after a year removed from his season-ending injury in 2021.

After an explosive showing in Week 1, King entered Saturday’s matchup looking to expose a Mountaineers defense that had given up 63 points against North Carolina just a week before. But spotty accuracy, poor field vision, and a lack of urgency when the game was on the line plagued him in Week 2.

It would be very unfair to put the entirety of the loss on Haynes King’s performance, but with the experience of Max Johnson, and the 5-Star freshman Conner Weigman on the bench, Jimbo Fisher will have a decision to make at quarterback moving forward.

5-star Freshman Wide receiver Evan Stewart is continuing to progress every week

Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) tries to fight off a tackle by Appalachian State linebacker Trey Cobb (7) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Evan Stewart earned a starting wide receiver position early on in fall camp, after impressing as an early enrollee in the spring. Even in a loss, Stewart shined posting 5 receptions for 48 yards, leading the Aggies in receiving for the game. Throughout the contest, during the limited time the offense was on the field (18:17) Stewart continued to show his receiving skill set, especially after the catch while displaying a unique combination of speed, agility, strength, and flexibility. He has some growing left to do, as exhibited by his fumble attempting to gain yards after a catch, but expect Evan Stewart to continue progressing every week for the Ags.

