In a game where the Aggies were 24 point underdogs entering the matchup, the team that many in the media believed would be blown out by halftime showed as much courage, toughness, and shear offensive and defensive efficiency and execution as they have all season, taking the Crimson Tide to the brink of ruining their perfect season in the final 3 seconds of the game.

Well-known by now, trailing 24-20 in the fourth quarter after a defensive stop, quarterback Haynes King drove the Aggies down the field in the final minutes, finding freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart multiple times, as the future superstar had his defining breakout game of the season notching 8 receptions for 106 yards. After a pass interference call in the endzone, it was 1st and goal at the 2-yard line with 3 seconds left, and time for one play to win the game. In an attempt to go to the “hot hand” King threw a strike to Evan Stewart in the right corner of the end zone, which sailed over his head, ending the game.

King made his first start in three games due to Max Johnson’s injury, threw for 253 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception on the night, while taking quite the beating in the backfield, battling his way through in his best performance to date. The young Aggies, defense, who played what seemed to be the entirety of their 2022 recruiting class due to injury forced 4 turnovers, which led to three scores on the night.

As the team focuses on healing and centering their focus on the second half of the season this week, here are 5 things we learned from Texas A&M’s 24-20 loss to Alabama.

Quarterback Haynes King showed toughness and grit, but it's time to give Conner Weigman a shot

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) passes against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Max Johnson’s hand injury after Texas A&M’s loss to Mississippi State in week 6 has sidelined him for what looks to be the remainder of the 2022 season, and against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night, embattled quarterback Haynes King took over once again after his well-deserved benching after the Aggies shocking loss to Appalachian State in week 2.

Surprise! Haynes King ended up having one of the best games of his career to the naked eye, passing for over 253 yards and 2 touchdowns, while giving the team a chance to win while completing a number of clutch passes in the fourth quarter. However, there were a number of plays left on the field, mainly due to King’s inability to get the ball out quicker, accuracy issues, and lack of quickness while escaping the pocket. As we all know, football doesn’t care about your feelings, and as rumors swirl that King may have sustained an injury during the game, 5-Star freshman Conner Weigman is waiting in the wings and deserves a shot to show just how ready he is to contribute. And we’ll never know if he doesn’t play.

The Aggies youth movement shined throughout against Alabama

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) carries the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Due to over 9 starters missing on offense and defense during their matchup against the Crimson Tide on Saturday night, head coach Jimbo Fisher and defensive coordinator D.J Durkin were forced to play a majority of their historic 2022 recruiting class littered with 5-Star talent, and man oh man did they deliver throughout the night.

Whether it was wide receiver Evan Stewart (8 receptions, 106 yards), nose tackle Walter Nolan (3 tackles, 1 solo), or cornerback Denver Harris (4 tackles, 3 solo, 1 pass deflection), the future is oh-so bright as a majority of the freshman class will continue receiving exstensive snaps, and contribute at a high level as the the team will attempt to go on a second half run this season.

Safety Jardin Gilbert was dominant against Alabama, and has solidified himself as a defensive leader

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) intercepts a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The safety position for Texas A&M is led by senior strong safety Demani Richardson, who has found a new partner in crime in sophomore and first-year starter, free safety Jardin Gilbert, who had by far the best game of his career while donning the maroon and white against the Crimson Tide.

Jardin Gilbert was second on the team in tackles (9) and solo tackles (7), made a tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection, and notched his second interception of the season in the process. Gilbert was flying around the field on Saturday night and seemed to be around the ball on nearly every defensive play, showing that Demani Richardson has had quite the influence on the young Louisiana native while securing the state of the safety position for the Aggies for the next couple of seasons.

The 2022 Texas A&M Aggies proved they have what it takes to finish the season out strong after the bye week

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 08: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies and head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide shake hands during pregame warmups at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Going into the Alabama game, Texas A&M looked to be on the periphery of utter collapse after getting run out of the stadium against Mississippi State 42-24 just a week before their showdown with the Tide in Tuscaloosa.

As we all well know by now, the Aggies did not in fact win the game but instead showed that even sitting at 3-3 and 1-2 in the SEC at the midpoint of the season, this team is far from finished as six games remain on the schedule. My proof? The effort needed to compete at a consistently high level was shown by every Aggie who touched the field that night, especially the true freshmen who played a majority of the snaps on the defensive side of the ball.

On offense, quarterback Haynes King had his toughest performance to date, center Bryce Foster pushed his way back into the game after what looked like a serious injury, and freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart had his best statistical game as an Aggie so far in his collegiate career. If what I saw on Saturday night proves to not just be a randomly inspired performance by a flailing team, The Aggies have six very winnable games in front of them after the bye.

True freshman offensive guard Kam Dewberry might just work his way into the starting lineup sooner than later

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green (18) celebrates with offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (75) after scoring a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M has dealt with its share of offensive line issues since the start of the seasons, failing to live up to their preseason expectations more than any position group, aside from quarterback this season.

On Saturday night, The team was without starting left tackle Trey Zuhn and lost left guard Jordan Spasojevic-Moko last week, as backup center Matthew Wykoff shifted to left guard to open the game, but true freshman Kam Dewberry also played at the spot throughout the matchup, performing more like an experienced vet than a sporadic freshman.

The 6’4″ 330-pound Humble, Texas native, hailing from the same city and high school (Atascocita) as former Aggie great and current Houston Texans offensive lineman Kenyon Green has the size, strength, footwork, technique, and fierce demeanor needed to succeed on the offensive line in the SEC, and as the team continues to try and find solutions to their O-line issues, increased play time in the interior for Dewberry looks to be a no brainer for a 3-3 team that should be taking some chance right now.

