5 things we learned from Texas A&M’s 42-24 loss to Mississippi State

Texas A&M (3-2) is on the outside looking in after five games played in the 2022 college football season, dropping their second game of the year against the Mississippi State Bulldogs 42-24 among a very loud (cowbells!), and very intimidating Davis Wade Stadium last Saturday afternoon.

The Aggies trailed 14-0 going into halftime after consistently stalling on offense, while missed opportunities on defense kept them from swinging any sort of momentum their way, while the problems continued to pile up throughout the rest of the game. After a Randy Bond 24-yard field goal, the Aggies began to find some offensive rhythm on their next possession, but after a second consecutive field goal attempt, the Bulldogs blocked the kick and returned it 50-yards for a touchdown to take a 21-3 lead, as the dam officially broke wide open, and the blowout proceeded. For the game, Devon Achane led the rushing attack with 16 carries for 111 yards, while Moose Muhammad III led the team in receiving with 6 receptions, 119 yards, and 1 touchdown.

On top of what is already an embarrassing defeat, The Aggies have dropped out of both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches poll rankings for the first time this season, mirroring their 2021 campaign almost exactly, as the team would lose their matchup against the Bulldogs, drop to 3-2, and face the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide a week later (we all know how that game ended).

In preparation for their game against the newly named No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M is once again looking to prove that they still have plenty to fight for this season.

Here are 5 things we learned from Texas A&M’s 42-24 loss to The Mississippi State Bulldogs last Saturday:

Texas A&M's offense is just plain bad

Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson (14) looks to pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Look, we all knew coming into the matchup against Mississippi State that the Aggies offense wouldn’t suddenly improve overnight, but as much as we’d like to think that head coach Jimbo Fisher is still the “offensive guru” that got him the job in the first place, the offense is a stale as three-day old pizza.

Currently, Texas A&M ranks 105th in total offense with 19.5 points per game, which is over 8 points less than their 27.3 PPG a year ago. Yes, screaming to the rooftops that Fisher needs to hire a play caller is fair and just, but that isn’t happening anytime soon, so making small, incremental changes to give the offense some type of spark is all he can do with seven games left in the season.

With Max Johnson's injury, a quarterback change is coming, and freshman Conner Weigman deserves an honest look

Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher stands on the sidelines during the third quarter of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Ah yes, just as we predicted!

After 5 games played, Jimbo Fisher will be making his third quarterback change after Max Johnson injured his throwing hand in the second half against Mississippi State, as former starter Haynes King came in relief to throw for 49 yards, 1 rushing touchdown, and two interceptions, including a pick-6.

Next man on the depth chart? that would be the former 5-Star recruit, quarterback Conner Weigman, who according to Fisher is “very knowledgeable” while making it seem like he trusts the young signal caller to handle the offense if called upon this season.

Yes, Weigman is young and inexperienced, but this coaching staff already knows what they have in Haynes King, and in its current state, it isn’t going to win you many games going forward.

Devon Achane deserves better than this

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) rushes the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

It’s honestly scary to think what the offense would look like without star running back Devon Achane, who has done everything in his power to give the Aggies some sort of jolt every time he touches the ball. Against the Bulldogs, Achane again rushed for over 100 yards, while averaging an astonishing 6.9 yards per carry in front of an offensive line that has been anything but solid all season.

With NFL aspirations potentially taking shape sooner than later, who knows how much longer we’ll have Devon donning the maroon and white, and after another 3-2 start in what was a promising season for the program, Aggie fans might want to start chanting “do it for Achane!” if the rest of the offense doesn’t start picking up the slack.

The Offensive line is a problem, and communication issues may be the culprit

Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson (14) makes a pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Against Mississippi State, quarterback Max Johnson was relentlessly harassed by the Bulldog’s defense that continued to apply pressure up the A gap the entire game, as what is usually a stout interior offensive line with center Bryce Foster and Preseason All-American right guard Layden Robinson looked weaker than ever on Saturday afternoon.

The most confusing part of Texas A&M’s offensive line struggles is the fact that they’re one of the largest starting groups in the country, averaging well over 300 pounds throughout their O-line, with the right side of the line composed of Bryce Foster, Layden Robinson, and Reuben Fatheree bring immense talent and experience in combination with desirable size. The most likely culprit? a sheer lack of on-field communication during defensive switches, blocking twists and stunts, etc. which has hampered their ability to find any sort of consistency all season long. Coaching is also to blame, and as revered as Steve Adazzio is with his history as a successful O-line coach, there is a lot of work to be done.

Wide receiver Moose Muhammad II is showing great promise

Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) reacts with offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II (76) after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

There weren’t many bright spots during the loss on Saturday, but sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad II, starting in the slot for the injured Ainias Smith took full advantage of every opportunity he had that afternoon, leading the team in receptions (6), receiving yards (119), and receiving touchdowns (1) for the game.

After losing Ainias Smith for the season, The Aggies knew that someone needed to step up in his absence, and Muhammad II took the call as his father, former Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad cheerfully watched from the stands. Texas A&M desperately need their starting wide receiver group to step up for the next seven games, and Moose’s recent performance might just shift them in the right direction.

