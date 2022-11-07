5 things we learned from Texas A&M’s loss to Florida

Well, we have now witnessed Texas A&M lose 5 straight games for the first time since the 1980 season, falling to the Florida Gators 41-24 in a game in which the Aggies led at halftime, as head coach Jimbo Fisher will be searching for answers left and right as the Aggies now sit at 3-6 and 1-5 in the SEC, their worst record under Fisher in his 5th season with the program.

In the spirit of fairness, the Aggies were dealt a terrible hand just hours before their kickoff vs. the Gators, as it was reported that six players, including three starters, specifically quarterback Conner Wiegman and starting left guard Kam Dewberry would miss the game, combined with defensive starters Antonio Johnson and Fadil Diggs due to injury. All in all, the Aggies were without a total of 31 players due to injury, sickness, or suspension.

So, in came backup quarterback Haynes King, who would be starting his 5th game this season with yet another chance to try and prove his worth as a signal caller for the maroon and white, but the real offensive focal point being running back Devon Achane produced early and often, opening the game with an impressive 65-yard run, which would then set up a 5-yard touchdown run a couple plays later.

As the Aggie defense continued to struggle, specifically in run defense against Gator’s dual-threat quarterback Anthony Richardson, who scored twice with his legs (10-yard, 60-yard run) in the first half, the Aggies would counter with two more on the ground and through the air from Devon Achane (5-yard pass, 2-yard run), and take a 24-20 lead into halftime with all the momentum they could hope for.

Then, the second-half collapse that we’ve sadly grown accustomed to this season began to creep in, as the Aggies opened the 3rd quarter with a quick three and out, which immediately led to a quick Florida touchdown, the first of three consecutive by the Gators in the half. The Aggie offense was virtually non-existent the rest of the game, and as deceiving as the rushing and receiving stat line was (Devon Achane, 16 car, 122 yds, Moose Muhammad III 7 rec, 99 yds, Evan Stewart, 8 rec, 120 yds) they couldn’t move the ball passed to the 50-yard line to save their life.

To make matters worse, head coach Jimbo Fisher announced that defensive star Fadil Diggs, as well as cornerback Deuce Harmon, would miss the rest of the season due to injury, adding more fuel to an already blazing fire. With that, here are 5 things we learned from Texas A&M’s 41-24 loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday night:

Getting quarterback Conner Weigman back is the only chance Texas A&M has of winning any of their three remaining games

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws a pass against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

What could have been. If Conner Weigman made his second career start against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon, there’s a good chance that the story might be vastly different as I write this article. Alas, the flu virus made its way through the Aggies’ locker room throughout the week, while virtually destroying any chance they had of keeping up with Florida’s high-flying offensive attack with quarterback Haynes King at the helm, who frankly looked beat up and confused for the entirety of the second half.

With the team sitting at 3-6, and 1-5 in the SEC, the program has pretty much-reached rock bottom at this stage, and the only hope they have of winning any of their last three games (yes, including UMass) Conner Weigman must be healthy to regain his spot because all that matter now is developing and hopefully keeping all the young talent the Aggies possess.

The Aggies defense is struggling, while youth, injuries, and yes, coaching are to blame

Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) runs the ball in the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Another week, another poor defensive performance from an Aggie defense that usually provided some sort of optimism after every loss the team has sustained this season, but after two straight weeks of giving up over 400 yards of offense, and over 250 yards rushing after relinquishing 390 rushing yards against the Ole Miss Rebels a week prior.

Here’s the thing, though the defense was without defensive back Antonio Johnson, safety Bryce Anderson, and EDGE Fadil Diggs, leaving a massive hole in the middle of the defense while taking away a bulk of the pass rush as quarterback Anthony Richardson had all day in the pocket to read through his progressions. However, defensive coordinator D.J Durkin deserves a lot of the blame for his lack of focus on the QB run aspect of Florida’s offense, as Richardson ran untouched a 60-yard touchdown off the weak side in the first half, while accumulating 78 rushing yards on the day. Yes, this defense is young and they will learn from their mistakes, but the chunk-yard gains on third and long are getting out of hand.

Injuries, suspensions, and sickness are definitely contributing reasons to the defense’s failures in the past two weeks, but at the end of the day, these failures lie at the feet of D.J Durkin.

Moose Muhammad III and Evan Stewart continue to produce throughout the losing streak

Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) runs after a catch in the second half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s one of the lone bright spots, and it’s something you’ve heard before: Texas A&M has two legit playmakers at wide receiver in sophomore Moose Muhammad III (7 rec, 99 yards), and freshman phenom Evan Stewart (8 rec, 120 yards), who both continued their impressive streak against Florida, and were the only two wide receivers who caught passes for the team on the day.

What makes this fact so exciting has to do with the chemistry shown with quarterback Conner Weigman, who of course missed Saturday’s game due to illness, but will hopefully return next weekend on the road against Auburn. If this is indeed the receiving duo for the future with Weigman at the helm, The Aggies should have one of the more lethal passing units in the country, yet a lot of that will have to do with play calling, which is a topic for another day.

Devon Achane's second half usage rate is a glaring issue

Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball in the first half against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

All season long, minus Texas A&M’s season opener against Sam Houston State, running back Devon Achane has been nearly unstoppable in the first half of every game played, but as soon as the 3rd quarter begins, he confusingly becomes less of a factor down the stretch.

Achane is currently 6th in the country in all-purpose yards with 1,395 yards and is by far the most looked-to offensive weapon on nearly every down and distance, yet when comparing his first-half to second-half splits for the season up to the loss to Florida, the second half rushing total is somewhat shocking.

On the season, Achane has 887 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns, while running for 619 yards on 87 attempts with a 7.1 per rush average and 3 touchdowns in the first half of games this season, which is 69% of his rushing total. In the second half, however, Achane has only gained 268 yards on 71 attempts, a dismal 3.8-yard average, and 3 touchdowns this season. Against the Gators in the second half? Only 19 yards on 6 carries. This had undoubtedly damaged the offense’s chances of securing any victory during their 5-game losing streak.

Looking ahead to 2023, changes need to be made, and the transfer portal needs to be utilized

Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher arrives before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Jimbo Fisher is not the villain here, as many want to use him as the scapegoat for every problem the Aggies have faced this season, that’s simply the low-hanging fruit for those who don’t want to get to the root cause of what has plagued the program all year.

The loss to Florida encapsulated nearly every issue the Aggies have endured on both sides of the ball, ranging from inexperience on defense, inconsistency on offense, and poor offensive line play, while Fisher’s offensive play calling has come into question nearly every week in the process.

There’s no easy fix to any of these listed problems, and calling for position coaches to be fired accomplishes nothing as every coach deserves some benefit of the doubt at this stage, though time will tell if the 2023 coaching staff has a new look next season.

Outside of effective recruiting, one of Jimbo Fisher’s strong suits, finally utilizing the transfer portal, something Fisher has avoided for the last four seasons, needs to be addressed with the offensive line, linebacker group, and defensive back group. Adding more veteran leadership to what will still be a young team next season can only bolster their chances of competing in the SEC, and beyond.

