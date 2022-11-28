5 things we learned after Texas A&M’s 38-23 season finale win over LSU

It finally happened! Texas A&M was on the brink of going 4-8, and 1-7 in the SEC as the then 5th-ranked LSU Tigers came into Kyle Field on Saturday night, but man oh man, did the Aggies have other plans in what was their final game in the 2022 season.

In front of 93,578 fans, quarterback Conner Weigman, running back Devon Achane, and wide receiver Moose Muhammad III put on an absolute show offensively, essentially wiping the slate clean, and starting anew while potentially sending out Achane in the best way possible on what was a career night for the Aggie legend.

On the night, Achane rushed for 215 yards on 38 carries for 2 touchdowns, while Weigman was efficient in a clean pocket (thanks to the offensive line) while completing 12/18 for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III was untouchable for most of the night, hauling in two outstanding one-handed catches, one going for a go-ahead touchdown in the second half.

Defensively, the game changed at the hands of linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who sack-fumbled LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, as senior safety Demani Richardson returned it for a scoop-and-score, ultimately breaking the 17-17 tie, and leading the Aggies to score 21 unanswered points.

Overall, Texas A&M played their first complete game all season to pull off the upset, and finally bring some momentum into the offseason, and hopefully the 2023 season ahead. To quote head coach Jimbo Fisher, “That’s what happens when you execute”.

Now don’t be fooled, because changes are still coming no matter what the outcome came to be on Saturday night, yet ending the woeful 2022 season on a high note is something Aggie fans can surely be excited about.

With that, and for the final time this season, here are 5 things we learned after Texas A&M’s 38-23 win over LSU on Saturday night.

Devon Achane has cemented himself as an Aggie legend

What. a. night. Superstar running back Devon Achane put on an absolute clinic on the ground, rushing for a career-high 215 yards and two touchdowns, controlling the line of scrimmage, and destroying an angle, and making Tiger defenders look silly throughout the night.

Achane’s football future will be on everyone’s mind in the next couple of months, as the NFL draft beckons, but after defeating LSU in front of a packed Kyle Field to put a positive spin on an otherwise disappointing season, Who knows? Maybe running it back one last time could be in the back of his mind, but for now, enjoying the huge victory is all that matters.

Will Devon Achane find himself among the Aggie greats after last night’s performance and his impressive season? Time will tell, but he will always be remembered as one of the fastest, and hardest-working players to ever don the maroon and white.

Conner Weigman is everything Texas A&M needs in a quarterback to be successful in the coming seasons

Freshman quarterback Conner Weigman is even better than we could imagine at this stage, finishing the game with a respectable 155 yards passing and 2 touchdowns, and finishing with 896 passing yards, 8 touchdowns, and zero, yes zero interceptions in 5 games, and 4 starts this season.

Against LSU, the young signal caller was completely in the zone, finding his receivers left and right, while his special connection with wide receiver Moose Muhammad III resulted in 5 receptions for 94 yards, 1 touchdown, and two immaculate one-handed catches that will play on a highlight reel in Texas A&M’s facility for the rest of the year.

Conner Weigman is big enough, strong enough, smart enough, and capable enough to become one of the best quarterbacks to come through College Station since Johnny Manziel and Ryan Tannehill, and after leading a 4-7 squad to a 15-point victory over an LSU team that was on the cusp of the college football playoffs, his story at Texas A&M has only just begun.

Yes, Texas A&M defeated the 5th ranked LSU Tigers handily in their season finale, but don't let that distract you from what could be a turbulent offseason

In the last couple of weeks, even imagining a scenario where the flailing Aggies would defeat a surging and determined LSU squad was borderline insane, while coaching changes were the hot topic, especially concerning the future offensive play calling.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher, mostly due to his $86 million dollar buyout, isn’t going anywhere, and from a recruiting standpoint, that’s actually a good thing. However, in the scheme of things, defeating LSU didn’t matter, because the program will still not qualify for bowl eligibility, and even though the offense racked up 429 yards of offense, changes need to be made on that side of the ball.

Yes, the players executed against the Tigers, therefore securing their 5th victory of the season, and finally playing up to their potential. However, it’s officially the offseason, and will all the tape accumulated throughout the 12-game schedule, the same problems are still clear and present, and fixing the fixable ranging from coaching changes, utilizing the transfer portal, and obviously trying to finish strong in recruiting, needs to be the focus here on out.

As the transfer portal has already claimed a number of players, reality hurts, but the roster should remain strong and committed

I’m not an expert, just a guy covering the program, but I’ll gladly give my two cents regarding what I witnessed last night from Texas A&M’s young players on offense and defense, specifically members of the 2022 recruiting class.

As quarterback Conner Weigman, running back Devon Achane, and wide receiver Moose Muhammad III led the way offensively, the youth movement on defense, composed of players such as nose tackle Walter Nolan, edge defender Shemar Stewart, and safety Bryce Anderson made play after play and showed the fight that players dedicated to a program exhibit, especially during a season as disappointing as the 2022 campaign.

Yes, if you’ve already heard, three players including Elijah Jeudy, Ish Harris, and LJ Johnson have entered the transfer portal, as every player listed either did not see any playing time or played very sparingly this season. Is this the beginning of a trend? I have no clue, but I’ll trust my eyes in this case, knowing that the celebrations and pure passion every player showed after defeating LSU was natural and built off of love for the 12th man, and Texas A&M as a whole. Again, we shall see in the coming months, but a victory like Saturday nights could do wonders for a program that looked to be on the brink just a mere week ago.

Jimbo Fisher's confidence after defeating LSU is warranted, but hiring an offensive play caller is still the No.1 offseason priority

Certain Outlets and I of course will not name names, complained about the tone of the head coach Jimbo Fisher after Texas A&M’s upset victory over LSU on Saturday night, with quotes such as

“This is what happens when you execute” and “We are so caught up in tempo. Name me a tempo team that’s won a National Championship. There’s not one in the last 15 years.”

Look, I’ll give the guy a pass after pulling off the unthinkable in one of Texas A&M’s worst seasons in program history, but the one worry that I do have is the ego factor in regards to how the offense runs, with Fisher in complete control. One successful offensive game plan should, and will not change the trajectory of what needs to be accomplished in the offseason, and deep down, Fisher knows it. With a swath of offensive play callers to choose from this offseason, while using the current projected 2023 starting lineup as one of the best-selling points in college football, the possibilities are literally endless.

