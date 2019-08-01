5 things we learned at Oregon State Football media day

CORVALLIS - It was a sunny, 87 degree day out on the terrace of the Valley Football Center in Corvallis, Oregon. With the vast Reser Stadium surrounding the terrace, the Oregon State Beavers football players and coaches all arrived in orange and black swag for football media day.

After going 2-10 overall last season, the Beavers have made big strides to increase the win column this season. Here are five takeaways from media day that were major themes heading into the 2019-2020 season.

Urgency a theme heading into this season

Around the wrists of the coaches and players was a rubber bracelet with one simple word: Urgency. It is something that the team has adapted into their everyday work. Through drills, scrimmages, reps in the weight room, studying the playbook, watching film, work in the classroom… everything the players and coaches do on a daily basis is done with urgency.

"I do think the Pac-12 North is going to be real strong… Just starting with the players that are coming back in the league, and the coaches that are in the league, so we got our work cut out for us, which we kind of want. That's what we wanted, having the challenge of beating some good people and competing against them," said head coach Jonathan Smith.

Year one was learning; Year two is executing

Last season was all about learning a new system under then year one head coach Smith. A new playbook to study and memorize. This year, all that studying will pay off on the field. Now it's all about not thinking as much as just playing football. Keeping some key parts, like quarterback Jake Luton, receivers Isaiah Hodgins and Trevon Bradford, linebacker Kee Whetzel, offensive lineman Gus Lavaka, and returning a majority of the secondary, will help with continuity and chemistry too.

"We took year one to establish some things.. and just have a better idea after year one to figure out what our immediate needs were and I think we addressed those with a couple junior college transfers…" said Smith.

QB Jake Luton looks better than ever

Jake Luton is back. The 6'7", 229-pound quarterback was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA after being granted a medical redshirt season in 2017 (took a nasty hit at WSU and was carted off the field). The 22-year-old is back and feeling better than ever.

"I came in here and had a lot of big plans and big expectations and those haven't been met so I was lucky enough to get another year and I want to meet all those goals and expectations for myself in this final year. It's my last go-around, so I'm ready to go," says Luton.

His teammates are also excited for another season of Luton, especially running back Artavis Pierce:

"He's a great leader. He leads in great ways. I feel like he brings good energy and he's got a lot of experience so he knows how to come into a game, even big games, to make big plays."

The defense made big strides of improvement

On the defensive side of the ball, the biggest area of improvement has to be containing the opposing rushing attack. Oregon State has taken quite a few steps in the right direction regarding this rush defense in terms of recruiting. They landed No. 3 JuCo defensive end Tavis Shippen, JuCo DL transfer Jordan Whittley and transfer linebackers Addison Gumbs (Oklahoma) and Avery Roberts (Nebraska).

"I know the DBs are more motivated than average just because some of these guys have been in this losing situation for so long," said redshirt-sophomore defensive back David Morris.

Offseason strength and conditioning

Mike McDonald is heading into his second season as Oregon State's strength and conditioning coach. An emphasis this offseason has been getting into the weight room, being physically dominant on all sides of the ball, and improving all-around strength. Running back Jermar Jefferson has gained over five pounds of muscle and lost body fat.

"Luton had a pretty good summer in regards to his body… Feel good about some of the weight loss that took place. Gus [Lavaka] is in the best shape of his life.

"We want to make the game physical and we want to run the ball and it starts up front," says Smith.

Props to McDonald for his work with the Beavs this offseason.

The pieces are there, now it's time to implement year two with some urgency.

