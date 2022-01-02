Here are 5 things we learned from Ohio State's win over Utah in the Rose Bowl

One way to put a loss to Michigan in the rearview mirror is to break all kinds of records while winning a thrilling Rose Bowl.

That's what Ohio State did on Saturday, rallying behind a superhuman performance by Jaxon Smith-Njigba to defeat Utah 48-45.

And so a season ends with smiles but still a lot of questions as to whether next year's Buckeyes team will be any different than this year's.

Here are five things we learned from Saturday's win:

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) clears the arm after sliding into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl.

All is well with the passing offense

Missing star receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson did nothing to slow down quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw for 573 yards and six touchdowns. Smith-Njigba had 15 receptions for 347 yards and three touchdowns and was simply amazing. He's also no secret nationally anymore.

Next year's passing offense will pick right up where it was, with freshmen Marvin Harrison Jr. (3 TDs on Saturday) and Emeka Egbuka joining Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming in Brian Hartline's continued run of success.

Marvin Harrison Jr out there running routes like his dad use to. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 2, 2022

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

All is not well with the defense

JIm Knowles, who takes over as defensive coordinator on Sunday, had to be gnawing on his customary cigars as he watched the Buckeyes miss tackle after tackle during while allowing 45 points. Yes, Ohio State held the Utes to 10 points after halftime, but dual-threat quarterback Cameron Rising was injured with 9:45 left to play, and Utah's offense was limited in key situations. It will be interesting to see what Knowles does with the linebacker position, which was a revolving door of players all season.

Speaking of ...

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) hits Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Can Tommy Eichenberg be the linebacker OSU fans have been looking for?

Eichenberg, a sophomore from Cleveland, finished the game with 17 tackles, including 11 solo. It was by far his best game, and he brought some toughness to the trenches. He's not a starter, but is he now? He will be joined next season by former running back Steele Chambers, former tight end Cade Stover, current (but injured) linebacker Cody Simon, former Arizona State running back DeaMonte Trayanum and others as the Buckeyes seek help at the position.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) lays on the turf after taking a hard hit during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) is carted off the field with an injury during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Saturday provided more meat for those in favor of opting out

Much discussion has surrounded the decisions by four Buckeyes starters to sit out the Rose Bowl to avoid any injury that would hurt their draft status. Well, Saturday presented reasons to sit out. Teammate Lathan Ransom was carted off the field and promptly delivered to a local hospital with what appears to be a broken leg, and Utah's Rising brought the Rose Bowl to silence as he lay motionless on the turf after landing on his head. Later that night, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral left the Sugar Bowl and returned to the sideline on crutches. If any of the opt-outs had any second thoughts about sitting, those thoughts likely went away quickly seeing all the carnage.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marcus Williamson (5) celebrates a pass break up intended for Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

The season's dysfunction continues as a player tweets during the game

To say it's been a weird season is underselling the dysfunction this Ohio State team as presented. The defensive coordinator was demoted after two games. A new defensive coordinator was hired to the tune of $1.9 million after the Michigan loss. Linebackers Dallas Gant and K'Vaughan Pope quit the team, the latter doing so during a game, then tweeting obscenities from the locker room.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers surprised everyone by skipping his senior year of high school, showing up in Columbus, pocketing more than $1 million, handing off twice and then transferring to Texas.

The transfer portal is filled with this year's Buckeyes players, and, of course, there were the opt-outs.

So it's only fitting that OSU cornerback Marcus Williamson, who is injured and didn't make the trip to California, tweeted like crazy during the game and made it clear he was not happy. He criticized coaches, fans and the college system. He quoted Urban Meyer obscenities, and threw a bunch of his own nasty words in there, too.

Now that im a fan I gotta say… u fans kno nothing and have some of THE worst football IQ ever — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

Almost as bad as some of these coaches 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

POP QUIZ: What American industries rely on free black labor for the lucrative benefit of white men? — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

As a 17 early enrollee. Urban Meyer told me he’d “ruin my f—- life” if he ever caught me smoking — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

