Here are 5 things we learned about Ohio State football's early signing class for 2024

Here are five things we learned about Ohio State’s early signing class for the 2024 recruiting cycle:

Another decorated class is in the fold

In the composite rankings compiled by 247Sports, the Buckeyes’ recruiting class was No. 3 in the nation as of late Wednesday afternoon.

If the ranking holds, it will be the fifth straight year they sign a top-five class, extending a program-best streak in the internet recruiting era.

When the Buckeyes brought in the fourth-ranked class last winter, it marked their longest stretch of consecutive top-five classes, surpassing two three-year runs seen in former coach Urban Meyer’s tenure.

Holding commitments from five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and four-star defensive end Eddrick Houston at the 11th hour kept them near the top of the rankings.

Ohio State 2024 commitment Jeremiah Smith attends OSU's football game against Youngstown State.

Smith, a native of South Florida who is also the top overall prospect in the class, first gave a verbal pledge to Ohio State last December, but Miami among other in-state schools had continued to pursue him. Alabama, meanwhile, was trying to flip Houston after hosting him on a visit last weekend.

“There were some pieces that we felt like we needed to get,” Day said. “Did we get everything on the whole wish list? No, but we got a lot of things.”

There was another late defection

Jeremiah McClellan, a four-star wide receiver from St. Louis who had been committed to Ohio State since August, flipped to Oregon and signed with the Ducks.

It was the third straight year the Buckeyes lost someone from their class on the first early signing day.

McClellan followed Kayin Lee, a cornerback who flipped to Auburn last year, and Terrance Brooks, another corner who switched to Texas at this juncture in 2021.

“It’s more and more of a challenge year in and year out,” Day said, “but it’s going to be like that moving forward. We’ll continue to recruit guys all the way to the end.”

Day didn’t point to any underlying trend with the late decommits.

“Every situation is probably different,” he said.

While McClellan ended up at Oregon, Brooks and Lee flipped to schools that were closer to home.

The Buckeyes land top Ohio prospect

Aaron Scott, the five-star cornerback from Springfield, signed with the Buckeyes as expected.

His addition ensured they brought in the top prospect in Ohio for a sixth straight cycle.

Scott follows cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. from 2023, linebacker C.J. Hicks from 2022, defensive end Jack Sawyer from 2021, offensive tackle Paris Johnson from 2020 and defensive end Zach Harrison from 2019.

Nov 17, 2023; Hilliard, Ohio, USA; Dublin Coffman's Nigel Allard (10) tackles Springfield's Aaron Scott (5) during their game on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at Hilliard Darby High School for the Division I, Region 2 championship.

Since Ryan Day succeeded Meyer, the Buckeyes have never missed out on the top in-state recruit.

It’s notable considering the revival of Michigan, which has won the Big Ten East the past two seasons and beat the Buckeyes for Jordan Marshall, a four-star running back from Cincinnati, in this cycle. The composite rankings have him as the No. 3 player in the state.

But the Buckeyes fended off their archrivals for Scott, as well as Bryce West, a four-star cornerback from Cleveland, who were the top-ranked prospects in those rankings. It ensured a strong class of corners that also included Miles Lockhart, a four-star from Chandler, Arizona.

Day praised the recruiting by secondary coach Tim Walton and the performance by cornerbacks Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock and Davison Igbinosun this fall.

“That’s a big part of the recruiting process,” Day said, “seeing it on the field.”

Defensive line recruiting dips

Had Houston not reaffirmed his commitment, Ohio State was in jeopardy of not signing a defensive end on Wednesday.

Barring an addition, it will be the second straight year the Buckeyes ink just one defensive end. Freshman Joshua Mickens was the only one a year ago.

The dip could leave them thin at the position if Jack Sawyer or J.T. Tuimoloau leave for the NFL.

Even if Sawyer and Tuimoloau both return for their senior seasons, they would project to have eight defensive ends.

That’s the typical number, but five out of the eight scholarship ends would be in their third or fourth seasons with the program, pointing to some potential depth concerns in the long term if they are not addressed in next year’s class or through the transfer portal.

Arvell Reese, a freshman linebacker from Cleveland, has also practiced at defensive end and could switch positions.

There is even less margin for error moving forward.

Air Noland is a big signee

One of the biggest wins by Ohio State on the recruiting trail in this cycle involved Noland.

After Dylan Raiola, one of the highest-ranked quarterbacks in the class, decommitted last December, the Buckeyes replaced him with another five-star in Noland.

A left-handed passer from suburban Atlanta, he committed in April and signed Wednesday.

Recruit Air Noland watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

“We watched his film and saw the athleticism,” Day said, “and he was just kind of a baller out there making a lot of plays.”

Day said they were further impressed by Noland’s role in leading Langston Hughes High School to a state championship in 2022, winning Georgia High School Association's Class 6A division.

Kyle McCord’s transfer to Syracuse leaves the Buckeyes with a hole at the top of their depth chart, but it remains to be seen how much Noland will factor into the competition with Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz next year.

“You don't know until they get in and start to learn the offense,” Day said, “get used to it and learn from their mistakes. You can't replace experience, but some guys, you see early on, they can handle the information, they can handle what it takes.

“Most guys, it takes a little time to get that figured out. A lot of guys want to come in and play right away, because it sounds good, and they're anxious, but that always isn't the best in terms of their development. But each guy is unique, and we’ll get a better idea once we get going in spring practice.”

