Here are 5 things we learned from the Ohio State Buckeyes' win over Maryland

Ohio State got an uneasy 37-17 win over Maryland on Saturday, scoring 17 fourth-quarter points to improve to 5-0.

Next up is Purdue, available on TV only to Peacock streamers, then a huge game against Penn State, available to all who have TVs and cable access.

Was Saturday's win a success? Here are five things we learned:

Penn State, Michigan will be licking their chops after seeing Ohio State's run game

Ohio State ran the ball 33 times on Saturday for 62 yards. Taking away quarterback Kyle McCord's four carries for minus-20 run-for-your-life yards, that's an average of 2.8 yards per carry against a team that was allowing 116.4 rushing yards per game and 3.51 yards per carry.

In the first half, the Buckeyes were 1 for 7 on third downs and 0 for 1 on fourth downs. There was no run to set up the pass. There was no run, period.

The lack of inside run game has forced the backs to run sideways and prevents play-action from making the linebacker worry. Basically, the Buckeyes are getting outmuscled up front. Even by Maryland.

Penn State, Michigan will be licking their chops after seeing Ohio State's pass protection

McCord looked jittery in the first half because he was often running for cover.

The Buckeyes’ second and third possessions both ended when their offensive line surrendered sacks on third down.

The first, on third-and-10, came when linebacker Jaishawn Barham ran around left tackle Josh Simmons and pushed up McCord in the pocket. On the second, on third-16, defensive end Donnell Brown beat tackle Josh Fryar and pulled down McCord by his shoulder pad.

Five games in, the line continues to look like a liability.

Josh Proctor looks like a different player

Ohio State safety Josh Proctor missed badly on his first play of 2022 and was immediately sent down the depth chart. He was barely a factor last season after entering with high expectations.

This year, he looks to be the player OSU coaches expected. Yes, he returned an interception for a touchdown Saturday, but his play all season has been stellar. He is solid in pass defense and again is an enforcer as a tackler.

He brings speed, power and attitude to the defense.

Ohio State secondary passes a big test

Sure, Maryland hadn't played anybody of substance this year, but a passing game led by Taulia Tagovailoa is formidable. The brother of the Miami Dolphins' quarterback entered the weekend as the Big Ten's top passer with 1,464 yards, 14 touchdowns and an average of 292.8 yards per game.

On Saturday, Tagovailoa completed 21 of 41 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions. He often was forced to scramble because he couldn't find open receivers, and ended up with 21 yards on 11 carries.

The cornerbacks, Denzel Burke and Davison Igbinosun, play grabby, physical coverage that borders on flag-worthy, but so far they have gotten away with it and have set a tone. The safeties are active and agile. And the new, less aggressive, bend-but-don't-break defense implemented to avoid the long plays that ruined last season seem to have given the secondary confidence.

The Buckeyes are one of only three teams that have yet to allow 40-yard gain.

Hey, was that old friend Miyan Williams?

Oft-injured running back TreVeyon Henderson didn't play Saturday because of an unknown, top-secret ailment, so the Buckeyes' running game was handed over to Chip Trayanum. The former linebacker ran 20 times for 61 yards, most of the time failing to find any creases to run through.

Then, later in the game, Miyan Williams got some carries. The same bulldozing Williams who was said to be co-No. 1 with Henderson last year. Williams entered the game with 73 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, pushed behind Henderson and Trayanum on the depth chart.

On Saturday, he got 23 yards on six carries, one that involved him becoming a ram and nearly taking the head off of a Maryland defender. It's likely Williams' straight-ahead style won't work with a line that can't create gaps, but he appeared to run hard and angry and gave some spark to the offense.

Chances are he goes back to the bench when Henderson returns, but the physical run style was different for this Ohio State team.

Ohio State football defeats Maryland: 5 things we learned about OSU