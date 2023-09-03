Here are 5 things we learned from the Ohio State Buckeyes' 23-3 win over Indiana

Zero passing touchdowns? Against Indiana?

Is this a new era of Ohio State football? Is this the year the defense carries a struggling offense? Under Ryan Day?

There are so many questions after Saturday's 23-3 victory at Indiana, which was nothing like the past few years of high-flying Buckeye football and marked the fewest points for OSU against the Hoosiers since 1993.

Maybe it can be chalked up to a first game for a new quarterback and three new offensive linemen. Or maybe it's a sign of things to come.

"Clunky" is what Day called it, claiming he has no worries.

“You’d like to have more than 23 points," Day said. "I don’t know if that’s the operation or what. That’s part of identifying Week 1, what’s going on. I want better. I did anticipate some of this, but I thought we’d get more points. I thought we would convert some of those (scoring opportunities). We’re used to doing that here.”

Here are five things we learned from Saturday's game:

It must not really have been a tight quarterback battle

Perhaps Urban Meyer knew something when he talked about Ohio State on his pregame TV show. He spoke about Kyle McCord and only Kyle McCord, even though we were all led to believe that McCord and Devin Brown were inseparable in their battle to replace C.J. Stroud. Thisclose, right? Day, in fact, said both quarterbacks would see meaningful playing time at Indiana.

Well, Brown was in for three plays in the second quarter with the score 7-3. He handed off twice to Miyan Williams, then, on third-and-1, was thrown for a 3-yard loss when nobody blocked for him on a running play. Following that series, he wasn't behind center again until garbage time with the backups playing and 1:44 remaining,

Meanwhile, McCord, who completed 20 of 33 passes for 239 yards and a really bad interception, was pedestrian.

Competition over?

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown picks himself back up as Indiana defenders Jamari Sharpe (22), Andre Carter (1), and Louis Moore (20) celebrate a stop.

Yep, offensive line is a problem

Ohio State's biggest area of concern heading into the season remains its biggest area of concern. The Buckeyes looked very much like a team breaking in three offensive line newbies.

Ohio State was 2 of 12 on third-down conversions and ran for 143 total yards. The Buckeyes were stopped three times on third-and-2 or less. That's not the way to make a new quarterback feel at ease.

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., here running past Indiana's Nic Toomer, had just two catches for 18 yards.

Marvin Harrison Jr. can be stopped

Ohio State's supposed top Heisman candidate, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., had two receptions for 18 yards against a Big Ten bottom dweller. He had one more catch than Gee Scott Jr., Chip Trayanum, Dallan Hayden, Miyan Williams and Carnell Tate.

Was he stopped by a revived Indiana secondary, or by too-safe play-calling? You'd figure the Buckeyes would have thrown four, five or 10 deep balls to Harrison instead of the one incompletion.

Ohio State's Chip Trayanum led all rushers with 57 yards on eight carries.

Chip Trayanum might be the Buckeyes' go-to guy

TreVeyon Henderson is Ohio State's starting running back, and Miyan Williams is supposed to be No. 2. But Chip Trayanum, who was a running back at Arizona State but transferred to OSU to play linebacker, appears to be a really big part of the Buckeyes' backfield.

Trayanum led all rushers with 57 yards on eight carries as a tailback, and he also played fullback leading the way for the bulky Williams, who scored two touchdowns. The super-talented Henderson had the most carries with 12 − but only 47 yards.

A wrinkle that almost worked came on fourth-and-2 in the second quarter. Trayanum lined up at fullback in front of Williams, and the play was designed to be a pass to Trayanum. But he got tripped by a Hoosier defender, and McCord panicked and threw an interception in the middle of the field.

Look for more from Trayanum.

Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun reacts to an interference call against Indiana's Cam Camper. Igbinosun had four tackles Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Secondary looks improved

Another tough read here, in a season opener against a bad team that doesn't know who its quarterback is.

Indiana used two QBs, and they combined to complete 9 of 21 passes for 82 yards. That's only 9.1 yards per catch, which is very good.

Josh Proctor looked fast again, and Ole Miss transfer Davis Igbinosun was active. Too active on one late hit, but he was in the mix often. There is depth there, and athletes. We didn't get to see much of 6-foot-4, 230-pound safety Sonny Styles in pass coverage. So that will be something to follow: Can a guy that big cover quickness?

"It's OK for me to be excited about great defense," Day said. "I thought our defense played really well. It's a different-looking defense."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football beats Indiana: 5 things we learned about OSU