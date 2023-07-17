5 things we learned about LSU football at 2023 SEC Media Days

LSU football's showing at 2023 SEC Media Days has come and gone.

The Tigers – represented by coach Brian Kelly, running back Josh Williams, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and quarterback Jayden Daniels – were in Nashville on Monday to preview Kelly's second season in charge and discuss the state of the program before preseason practices begin in August.

Here are five things we learned about LSU at this year's SEC Media Days.

John Emery Jr. is on the verge of returning to the program

After sitting out spring practices due to academic issues, Kelly said to local reporters on Monday that running back John Emery Jr. is close to rejoining the team for this season.

He noted that Emery “is in the process of being cleared,” and believes that he will be with the team at the start of preseason practices.

Emery's expected return means that LSU will have all of its running backs returning from last season while adding Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs from the transfer portal, and Trey Holly and Kaleb Jackson from the high school ranks.

Brian Kelly shares thoughts on artificial intelligence

Kelly for the first time shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence, noting that it could be a potential tool for LSU in recruiting moving forward.

"We spend a lot of time on profiles. You know, recruiting profiles and the intangibles and the traits that we're looking for for particular players," Kelly said. "I think A.I. has an opportunity to maybe to create that kind of model for us relative to who is that kind of player out there all of the country without making a mistake.

"(A.I.'s) something we're about to venture into."

Brian Kelly points to secondary as an area of concern

LSU was extremely active in the transfer portal this offseason when it came to rebuilding its secondary, again.

The Tigers lost their top three cornerbacks and veteran safety Joe Foucha from last season, leading them to replace those pieces with Southeastern cornerback Zy Alexander, Marshall safety Andre Sam, Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson, Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris and Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut.

Because of those additions, Kelly said that LSU's secondary will still be a concern because of how unproven the unit is together heading into the season-opener against Florida State, despite bringing back safeties Greg Brooks and Major Burns.

Jayden Daniels gained weight over the offseason

Daniels told local reporters on Monday that he has gained 15 pounds over the offseason without losing his speed.

Daniels' weight has been a topic of conversation throughout his collegiate career, as the fifth-year senior entered college at only 175 pounds, according to his 247Sports recruiting profile page.

Brian Kelly explains how Maason Smith will alter the complexion of LSU's defense

It's no secret that LSU missed star defensive tackle Maason Smith in the middle of its defense last season. Smith is a former five-star recruit who was expected to be arguably the best player on LSU's defense before tearing his ACL on the first series of the season against Florida State.

But with Smith coming back in 2023, Kelly explained the positive knock-on effect his return could have for LSU's defense.

"We really didn't have an inside guy who could win every single one-on-one matchup. Maason will win those one-on-one matchups," Kelly said. "So if you're going to do that and protect the edges on every play, against what we feel are going to be some guys who can come off the edge, Harold Perkins in particular, you're going to leave him singular inside and we think he could have an incredible year if that's the case."

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football lessons from SEC Media Days 2023