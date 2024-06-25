5️⃣ things we learned as Colombia take command of Group D

Copa América Group D has played out it’s first round of games and there was plenty to talk about. Let’s dig into some of the biggest takeaways from the games in Houston and Los Angeles.

Colombia is not talked about enough

Colombia-v-Paraguay-CONMEBOL-Copa-America-USA-2024-1719277552.jpg

While it got a little bit nervy in the dying minutes, Colombia showed just why they could be a potential sneaky favorite to make it all the way to the final.

Néstor Lorenzo’s side were rampant for nearly 70 minutes of their Group D opener against Paraguay, and probably should have run away with the affair had they been a bit more clinical in front of goal.

The victory against Miguel Almirón and his mates ensured that Colombia kept they staggering unbeaten streak alive at 24 straight games without a defeat, 19 of which were victories. No other nation in the world can say they boast a better streak.

The attacking trio of Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez, and Rafael Santos Borré may not be the sexiest on paper on 2024, but they are absolutely lethal on their day.

Defensive injuries may just be the achilles heel of this team, as they lost Jhon Lucumí in the first-half and his replacement, Yerry Mina, was down injured late on. Nevertheless, keep your eye on Colombia, they could claim a scalp or two.

Just not enough

Colombia-v-Paraguay-CONMEBOL-Copa-America-USA-2024-1719277919.jpg

After the start we saw from Colombia, Paraguay looked a bit like a deer in headlights, but they have to be given credit for dodging the oncoming truck.

Daniel Garnero’s men not only stopped the bleed in the second-half when it looked like Colombia could run away with it, but they fought back and perhaps should have found a late equalizer.

Julio Enciso showed why he has excelled even at the Premier League level at times, finding little pockets in behind the Colombia defence, and scoring the goal to cut the lead.

Yet, firepower was seriously lacking for Los Guaraníes when they needed it most.

Lacking the final touch

Brazil-v-Costa-Rica-CONMEBOL-Copa-America-USA-2024-1719284986.jpg

The mood was sour in the Brazil camp heading into the tournament, but opening the show with a game against Costa Rica should have been the perfect tonic.

It appeared to be just that when Éder Militão put the ball in the back of the net before the goal was chalked off by VAR, but that should have just been the warning shot for Costa Rica.

Despite the pressure, the Brazilian forwards seemed to always be missing the final pass or the final finish, encouraging the brave Costa Rican rearguard at every turn.

The games will only get tougher from here for Dorival Júnior’s side, so they will have to figure out how to dot the I’s and cross the T’s before it’s too late.

But for now, they will be stinging from their first goalless draw in more than a year.

A night to remember for the kids

Brazil-v-Costa-Rica-CONMEBOL-Copa-America-USA-2024-1719285305.jpg

There is a theory among fans of CONCACAF nations that teams from other regions would struggle to deal with the style of play in North and Central America — Costa Rica may have brought that theory to life in Los Angeles Sunday evening.

Gustavo Alfaro’s side didn’t muster a single shot on target, but they didn’t need to do that to get just what they were looking for from their Copa América opener.

Despite being the youngest team in the competition, Los Ticos showed the grit and determination of seasoned veterans in the face of pressure from a star-studded Brazil team.

Our first taste of drama

Colombia-v-Paraguay-CONMEBOL-Copa-America-USA-2024-1719285656.jpg

After Brazil’s shock draw, it’s now Colombia’s group to lose. Los Cafeteros are one of the hottest teams in international football, and they seem to be hitting their stride at the perfect time.

When those two meet in a week’s time, Colombia can make the statement of all statements, and potentially even end Brazil’s tournament before they really get started.

After the opening week of this edition of Copa América saw most of the big-boys pick up their opening night wins, we’ve finally been gifted our first taste of drama — here’s to hoping for plenty more.