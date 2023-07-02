5 things we learned about the Bills this offseason

The 2023 offseason is gaining steam as the regular season approaches at the end of the summer, and it’s been an eventful time for the Bills.

Buffalo’s front office, players, and coaching staff have aimed to answer questions after an early playoff exit last season.

The team will begin a fresh campaign in the hunt for a Super Bowl appearance and the franchise’s first NFL Championship.

With that, here are five things we learned about the Bills this offseason:

There were unresolved issues from how last season ended

The key word here is “were”.

While members of the media are claiming there is a conflict brewing within the Bills locker room, head coach Sean McDermott has said is resolved, and QB Josh Allen has acknowledged it would get worked out.

So it may just be speculation based on star WR Stefon Diggs’s dissatisfaction and lingering concerns from how last season ended.

GM Brandon Beane did his part to address on-field issues this offseason by adding talent to position groups to make them better and more competitive.

It may be that is being and will be resolved as the offseason and regular season progresses.

The point is, there were some unresolved issues for Diggs and the team that have been or are being worked through, and anything further could be speculative until proven otherwise.

They can improve on and off the field

Speaking of resolving issues, the Bills have opportunities on both offense and defense to improve.

On the field, and off it.

Whether it’s the Bills defense recapturing its spot among the top of squads in the NFL, their offense finding the rhythm and consistency that’s alluded them since coordinator Ken Dorsey took over last season, or Dorsey himself improving, there’s room to improve.

Especially after last season ended unceremoniously at home, in a division-round loss to the Bengals.

A team with Super Bowl hopes, the Buffalo organization has taken steps and can continue to take them towards improving to a championship level.

Josh Allen is stepping up his level of dedication

Josh Allen has shown up to the Bills offseason program with a new level of focus and drive.

And his head coach has taken notice.

Considering what we’ve seen of Allen over the last several seasons, while those are water under the bridge it could bode well for the Bills this season that he’s taken that focus and drive to a new level.

He’ll have a replenished and upgraded offensive line, receiver, and running back group depth from last season to work with, and it will be interesting to see how he performs compared to previous years.

Upgrades and depth on both sides of the ball

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

GM Brandon Beane set out into the offseason to improve the roster, and while that’s business as usual for him, he notably improved the talent, and depth at positions on both offense and defense.

With free agents like guard Conor McGovern and running back Damien Harris on offense and LB Leonard Floyd, and S Taylor Rapp on defense, joining rookies like TE Dalton Kincaid and LB Dorian Williams, Buffalo has perhaps the most talent competing at positions on both sides of the ball than ever before under Beane and HC Sean McDermott.

New faces who can contribute

What’s also notable about the new additions to the Bills roster, is the timeline in which they might make an impact on the field.

McGovern projects to start, Edwards could work into the line rotation or a starting role, and fellow free agents in the receivers group, Trent Sherfield and Deonte Hardy, as well as guard O’Cyrus Torrence could all potentially earn playing time this season on offense. Kincaid figures to see playing time in his first year via two tight end sets, slot, and red zone plays, to name a few.

On defense, Rapp provides a rotation player and backup to safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, and Floyd will immediately join the linebacker rotation adding a spark to the Bills pass rush.

The new editions aren’t just development projects, they are a combination of immediate contributors and competitors for on-field playing time in the regular season.

