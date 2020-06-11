5 things to know about Yankees pick Austin Wells, including bringing a 'Bryce Harper level' of intensity

The Yankees made University of Arizona catcher Austin Wells the 28th overall pick of Wednesday night's 2020 MLB Draft.

For the Bombers, the selection was notable in that Wells is the second catcher in the last three years that the team has used a first-round pick to draft.

But Wells is a player the Yankees have had their eyes on for quite some time, and here are five things you may not have known about he newest member of the organization ...

Drafted in 2018... by the Yankees

Not only has Wells been drafted before, but he's been drafted before by the Yankees. Prior to playing at the University of Arizona, Wells was drafted out of high school by the Yankees in the 35th round of the 2018 draft, but elected to play college ball instead.

As Yankees Vice President of Domestic Amateur Scouting Damon Oppenheimer said after the pick, "We have known him for years and seen him progress quite a bit behind the plate to allow us to believe he can be an impact guy."

Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

Wells' sophomore season with the Wildcats was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, but his freshman season should offer a glimpse at what kind of player the left-handed-hitting catcher can be. The Las Vegas native earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 after hitting .353 with a .552 slugging percentage to go along with five home runs and 60 RBI in 56 starts.

Cape Cod numbers

Wells also played with the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in the Cape Cod League last summer. He earned the league's Outstanding Pro Prospect Award at the conclusion of the season, and was also elected as a starter in the Cape Cod League All-Star Game. In 42 games, Wells hit .308 with 13 doubles, seven home runs, and 26 RBI, leading the team in doubles, home runs, and RBI.

A possible position change in the future?

Though Wells played catcher his entire collegiate career, there are those who wonder if a potential position change could be in his future. MLB Network's draft broadcast compared Wells to Kyle Schwarber, another left-handed, power-hitting catcher who switched positions to the outfield in the big leagues.

The Yankees did mention that they've seen him progress defensively behind the plate, but his arm strength could eventually see him move to the outfield or perhaps first base.

Bringing the intensity

Wells is said to play with a lot of intensity in his game.

Just how much?

Brendan Kuty of NJ.com spoke with someone close to Wells who said the catcher plays with "a Bryce Harper level of intensity every game."

