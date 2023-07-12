5 things to know about Texas Tech football going to Big 12 Media Days

When Big 12 Media Days come around, it means the season is getting closer.

Each of the conference's 14 teams will descend upon AT&T Stadium at Arlington over the next few days, previewing their respective seasons and letting the media, and fans, know what they've improved, why they'll be better than people think and so much more.

Texas Tech will be represented by head coach Joey McGuire plus players Tyler Shough, Tahj Brooks, Jerand Bradley, Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford on Thursday. The group will go through the carwash of availabilities, including being grilled by the Big 12 kid reporters.

For those looking at an inside edge for information before the festivities begin, here's a look at five key things to know about the 2023 Red Raiders, plus a peak into the future of the program.

Texas Tech's running back Tahj Brooks (28) runs with the ball against Oklahoma in their last Big 12 home football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, Jones AT&T Stadium.

Tyler Shough is the starting quarterback

There's no drama surrounding the quarterback position entering the season. Senior Tyler Shough was named the Red Raiders' starter for the season opener at Wyoming Sept. 2, a decision announced in early June.

Shough has compiled an 8-1 record as Tech's starter — 8-0 in games he's finished — but each of his first two years in Lubbock have been hampered by injury. He missed the final nine games of the 2021 season with a broken collarbone, then reinjured the same shoulder in 2022, missing six games.

When healthy, Shough has been solid. He was 106-of-177 passing last year for 1,304 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for another 269 yards and four scores. He was also named the offensive MVP of the Texas Bowl victory against Ole Miss.

Red Raider offense has plenty of returning firepower

Shough is one of 11 returning starters for the Red Raiders on the offensive side of the ball. Should Shough be sidelined at some point this season, backup QB Behren Morton more than proved himself capable of handling the Zach Kittley offense.

Whichever QB is operating the offense will have a plethora of weapons around him. Tech returns nine of its top 10 receivers from last year — led by Jerand Bradley, who led the team in catches (51), receiving yards (744) and touchdowns (6). There's also capable targets in Xavier White and Myles Price. Tahj Brooks (691 yards, 7 TDs) split time at running back with SaRodrick Thompson last season, but it's his show on the ground now.

The offensive line also has plenty of returners, including tackles Monroe Mills and Caleb Rogers and guards Cole Spencer and Dennis Wilburn. The new name to watch is Rusty Staats, a transfer from Western Kentucky, who is expected to be the starting center.

Texas Tech's defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (25) celebrates his interception against Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Tech defense will see new leaders emerge

On the other side of the ball, Tech is looking to replace the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Tyree Wilson plus stout linebackers Krishon Merriweather and Kosi Eldridge.

The big guys up front in Tony Bradford and Jaylon Hutchings will anchor the interior with along with Joseph Adedire, Steve Linton and Myles Cole. Jesiah Pierre returns as the Will linebacker with a few options, including Jacob Rodriguez, occupying the middle spot.

Raysahd Williams (corner) and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (free safety) will lead the secondary once again. After that, transfers such as CJ Bakersville (San Diego State) and AJ McCarty (Baylor) will have the chance to compete for the other starting nods.

Texas Tech's tight end Baylor Cupp (88) runs with the ball against Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech won, 37-34 in overtime.

New rivalries will be established

With the addition of four new schools — Houston, BYU, UCF and Cincinnati — and the impending departures of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, Texas Tech's schedule will get some shakeups over the next few years.

Tech will see three of these new schools this year, playing host to Houston (Sept. 30) and UCF (Nov. 18) and visiting BYU on Oct. 21. The final matchup with Texas as Big 12 foes will come Nov. 24 at Austin.

Because of the new conference outlook, Tech will not get to see Oklahoma or Oklahoma State this season. And when the Red Raiders and Longhorns will square off again come December is anybody's guess right now.

The 2024 recruiting class is all about Texas

While Media Days are to help preview the 2023 season, the 2024 recruiting class for Texas Tech is shaping up nicely. And there's a consistent theme to those who have committed so far.

Entering the week, Joey McGuire and his staff have earned commitments from 17 players, all of them coming from Texas high schools. McGuire began this trend with the 2023 class, which saw 21 of its 27-player group coming from schools in the Lone Star state.

McGuire and co. have prided themselves on being well connected to TXHSFB and the results have shown thus far.

