5 things to know about Texas swimming coach Bob Bowman, including teaching Michael Phelps

Texas swimming pulled off a stunner on Monday, hiring Bob Bowman away from Arizona State right after he had won a national title with the Sun Devils.

It's a win for a Longhorns team that recently lost legendary swim coach Eddie Reese to retirement. Not many candidates have the resume to matchup with Reese's 15 national titles, but Bowman's history coaching in college and with the Olympic team sets him apart from the average candidate.

He'll step right into a successful program and have a chance to continue his and Texas' winning ways. Here are five things to know about the new coach.

Fathering Olympic legend Michael Phelps

While he's a successful college coach in his own right, Bowman is most well known for his role on the 2004 and 2008 U.S. Olympic teams. He served as an assistant coach for both events, primarily focusing on coaching Michael Phelps. Under Bowman's guidance, Phelps won six gold and two bronze medals at Athens, before achieving a historic eight gold at Beijing in 2008.

Bowman was tough on his student. He created difficult situations for Phelps in low-stakes situations so that he'd be better prepared for the future. For example, cracking his goggles on purpose, hiding them entirely, or arranging for late pickups so that Phelps would have to swim hungry.

Despite these tough training methods, Phelps has spoken at length about the relationship between the two, and how he considers Bowman to be somewhat of a father figure.

“He is my dad. Like, I didn’t always have a dad growing up. So for me, having somebody there that was, one who believed in you, had confidence in you, but also help you along the way. I learned a lot from him and I still learn a lot from him," Phelps said.

Evolving as a swimming coach

While he was known as a mean and demanding coach who often yelled at his players in his earlier years, there's no doubt that Bowman produced results. Phelps once described him as "intense and insane."

New Texas men's swimming coach and director of swimming and diving Bob Bowman, right, greets Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte at a news conference Tuesday at the University of Texas. Bowman was selected to replace recently retired Eddie Reese on Monday.

However, as the years have passed, the new Texas coach has developed a kinder, gentler persona that still develops great swimmers. He still demands a lot from them - he just uses a different tone and attitude. This maturity was due to Phelps' retirement and the new responsibilities he gained as his protege children began to see Bowman as their own grandfather.

“When I think about my grandchildren, I don’t want them being angry at people all the time,” he said. “Then I go back to practice and I’m like, ‘Wow, these kids have a grandpa too. I wonder how he treats them?’ Probably a lot nicer than I used to treat my swimmers," Bowman said in an article by the Associated Press.

Bowman's texting controversy

In 2018, texts were acquired by the Orange Country Register that detailed texts sent from Bowman to former Olympic swimmer Caroline Burckle in 2011. They contained what Burckle said were "aggressive" advances that were described as "sexually graphic."

Despite details being sent to then-USA Swimming national team assistant coach Jack Roach and national team director Frank Busch, Bowman wasn't punished. ASU says they weren't aware of the texts before hiring him previously, and the coach apologized for them once it was revealed.

"I regret the exercise of poor judgment in being involved one evening seven years ago with inappropriate communications," Bowman said in a text to The Associated Press.

Bowman's hobbies include horse racing

Bowman may not have picked up Reese's hobbies yet, but he has a few of his own. One that he's invested heavily in is horse racing.

He and Phelps own a group of Thoroughbreds, with a few of their horses going to races. His interest started in 1990, after he met Californian swimming coach Paul Bergen. While he did chores in the stable for Bergen, Bowman also picked the coach's brain about swimming.

“I can honestly say, there is nothing like when your horse wins,” Bowman said. “It doesn't matter what kind of race.”

Bowman is a Baltimore Ravens fan

A South Carolina native, Bowman's sports allegiances lean toward the Baltimore area, where he coached at the North Baltimore Athletic Club for nearly two decades.

His social media is full of purple and black and plenty of GIFs.

