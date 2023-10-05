5 things to know about Texas QB Quinn Ewers, including his 6th grade scholarship offer

Texas football is in the midst of its best start of a season since 2009, coming off of a dominant 40-14 win over Kansas. The defense has been spectacular, having given up more than 14 points only once to Alabama, while the offense has been spearheaded by quarterback Quinn Ewers.

A transfer from Ohio State, Ewers was once the top-rated prospect in the class of 2020. While he’s not quite lived up to that billing, this year he’s developed into a Heisman candidate who has earned the trust of his locker room and led them to the top of the Big 12 and a 5-0 record. He'll look to make that 6-0 against the Sooners this weekend.

Here are 5 things to know about the UT quarterback.

1. No. 1 recruit

Ewers is no stranger to the hype. Coming out of Southlake Carroll High School, he was ranked as the No. 1 player in the nation for the Class of 2020. He had offers from countless schools, with his first scholarship offer coming from West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell when he was at UNT. Ewers was in sixth grade, so he wasn’t quite developed enough to play college football.

Ron Slavin, an NFL agent, remembers when he first saw him play in middle school. He was on the phone with Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

“I’m at an 8th grade football game,” Slavin told Schneider, “and I think I’m watching Russell Wilson’s replacement.”

He initially committed to Texas, but it didn’t last. Ohio State eventually snatched him away from the Longhorns, though Ewers never played a game for them and only lasted one year with the Buckeyes.

He entered the transfer portal and made his return to Texas for the 2022 season.

2. Wicked arm strength

Oh, nothing special. Just Ewers making a casual 85-yard throw despite being in high school at the time. Who knows how far he can sling it now?

3. Big game hunter

For some reason or another when the lights are brightest, Ewers shines even more.

In 2022, he was well on his way to leading Texas to an upset over Alabama before an injury knocked him out of the game. He faced Oklahoma in his return from injury and promptly handed the Sooners their worst loss in the history of the rivalry.

This year, in Tuscaloosa facing a then No. 3 ranked Crimson Tide, the quarterback diced up Nick Saban’s defense to the tune of 349 yards and three touchdowns. When the game is bigger, the better he gets. Texas will be hoping that he brings out that side of him against Oklahoma this weekend.

He also, coincidentally, likes hunting big game.

4. Body Transformation

After the quarterback’s 2022 season didn’t go as hoped, Ewers put his focus on getting himself into the best shape he could be in for the 2023 season.

Once he was ready, he and the other quarterbacks took a picture together showing off their new bodies. Though backup Maalik Murphy outshined every one of them and Arch Manning got compliments from his famous uncle, Ewers’ transformation was about getting himself into the shape required to do what he wanted to in the 2023 season.

In the best shape of his life, he’s turned into a real rushing threat with five rushing touchdowns, tied for the team lead with Jonathon Brooks. They say he goes by Vince Ewers now. (He doesn’t.)

5. Parking problems

Ewers is pretty comfortable in Austin now, but that wasn’t always the case. After his first game in 2022, he went back to the Manor Garage to get his car and drive back home. Only problem: he was supposed to park in the Brazos Garage and his car had been towed.

Being the quarterback for the Longhorns comes with plenty of perks but at the end of the day, Ewers is still a student and the almighty towing service delivered judgment.

How’d I get towed during the game🤣 — Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) September 4, 2022

“UT Parking, when it comes to tickets and towing, they don't care who you are,” former Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 5 things to know about Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers