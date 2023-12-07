5 things to know about Tennessee high school football East vs. West All Star Classic

Some of the top high school seniors in the state will compete in the 16th Tennessee football East vs. West All Star Classic at 7 p.m., Friday at Austin Peay's Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.

More than 80 players are scheduled to participate as Clarksville hosts the event for the sixth year. The city is scheduled to hold the All Star Classic through at least 2026.

Here are five things to know about Friday's event.

Admission and how to watch

Tickets will be $10 and fans can stream the game on the Worthy Road Studios YouTubeChannel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWk3fNsRyRUvgB_HBblmEEQ.

Who are the coaches

The East team will be coached by Marshall County's Thomas Osteen while the West will be headed by Germantown's Gene Robinson.

Marshall County finished 10-3 this season and was second in Region 5-4A. They lost to Class 4A state champion Pearl-Cohn in the quarterfinals on Nov. 17.

Robinson guided Germantown to a 12-1 mark that included a Region 8-6A championship. The Red Devils lost to eventual 6A champion Houston in the state quarterfinals.

The East assistants include Drew Akins (Walker Valley), Devin Arnold (Antioch), Adam Caine (Upperman), Stephen Jackson (Gordonsville), Charles Rathbone (Page), Jared Olive (Tullahoma) and Kris White (Moore County).

The West assistants are Roc Batten (Ensworth), Derek Carr (Milan), Marc Cobb (Germantown), Edward Kuykendoll (Sheffield), Anthony Law (Stratford), Matthew Smith (Hardin County), Michael Stroup (Gallatin) and Alex Seaton (Hardin County).

FBS recruits to watch

More than a dozen players on the East and West squads, combined, have committed to play college football and several have committed to Power 5 schools.

FRA running back Ty Clark III, a Mr. Football finalist in Division II-AA and on the West roster, is committed to Wake Forest. The West team also includes Germantown offensive tackle Kison Shepard who recently decommitted from Mississippi State. Stewarts Creek safety Nigel Maynard (Pittsburgh), Munford wideout, Isaiah Cobbs (Washington State), Germantown defensive end D.J. Allen (who decommitted from Central Florida) and Davidson Academy lineman and Tennessean Dandy Dozen member Glenn Seabrooks (Vanderbilt) will all play for the West.

The East includes Auburn commit Martavious Collins from South Pittsburg, Smyrna safety Thomas Jones (Vanderbilt walk on), Cornersville's Ben Franklin (Navy) and Cannon County tight end Tucker Kyne (Tennessee State).

State championship pedigree

Pearl-Cohn, who captured the Class 4A state championship last Saturday, features wideout D'Arious Reed and title-game MVP Zeion Simpson-Smith on the West team. Smith was a Mr. Football finalist and is being recruited by Vanderbilt. Houston running back Damon Sisa will also compete for the West after being named MVP of the Mustangs' 6A championship win over Oakland.

The East team includes Class 1A state championship MVP, Jamarion Farrior of South Pittsburg while Friendship Christian's Tyson Wolcott, who set the state's single-season touchdown record at 54, will play Friday. Page wide receiver Henry Cason and Upperman defensive lineman Clayton Harris, who competed in the 5A and 4A championships, respectively, made the trip to Clarksville.

Flashback to best all-star game

While the East holds a 8-7 series lead on the West, of the 15 games played, 2013 stands out as the most memorable matchup. Both teams combined to score 94 points as East captured a 55-39 win.

Seven individual records were set in that game and seven team records were also set. Both teams set scoring records that haven't been matched. The West set team records in rushing attempts (59), rushing yards (348) and rushing touchdowns (5). The East set records in passing yards (364), passing TDs (4) and total yards (491).

Former Whitehaven star Ramadi Warren ran 38 times for 272 yards and three TDs (all three individual records for the West) while former Adamsville defensive back Zak Neary tied a record with two interceptions for the East.

Former Brentwood Academy returner Brandon Taylor had two 100-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns for the West.

