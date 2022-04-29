5 things you need to know about new Saints tackle Trevor Penning

The New Orleans Saints addressed the biggest need left on the team by taking Trevor Penning with the 19th overall selection. His journey to the first round of the NFL draft hasn’t been the normal one, but New Orleans saw enough from the Iowa native to take him there.

From gaining insane weight to putting up some of the best numbers of all time, here are five things you need to know about the newest member of the Saints:

He is a generational athlete at the tackle positon

We all know how the Saints value athleticism, a good metric is Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Scores. Standing at 6’7 and 325 pounds, his testing scores were insane. A 4.89 40 yard dash, 1.65-second 10-yard split, and a 7.25-second 3-cone drill at his size showcases truly elite agility. He had a total RAS score of 9.95 which has him as the sixth-best athlete at the tackle position since 1987, the furthest the data goes back to.

PFF gave him a 99.9 run blocking grade in 2021

I don’t think Penning’s skill as a run blocker is at all in doubt, but his Pro Football Focus grade for last season certainly backs it up. He was graded as an 87 for pass blocking, making him a total 97.3 graded blocker. Of course this may be elevated due to his competition being at the FCS level, but he did what good players do against bad competition, dominate.

He was a zero-star recruit coming out of high school

His two stops noted on his recruiting page are enrolling at Northern Iowa and then getting drafted by the New Orleans Saints. He received All-District First Team recognition in high school in rural Iowa. He also played basketball, baseball, wrestling, and track and field.

He was the only OL named as a finalist for the FCS' Walter Payton Award

The Walter Payton Award is given to the best offensive player in the FCS. No offensive lineman have ever won the award, but some names of note that have received it have been Cooper Kupp, Steve McNair, Trey Lance, and Jimmy Garrapolo.

He has gained over 100 pounds since high school

Coming out of high school, Penning was listed as a 6-foot-6, 260 pound tackle from Mason City, Iowa. He has noted at the NFL combine that he was 210 pounds as a high school junior. During his recruiting visit, he was able to fit into a kickers jersey. Now he’s one of the biggest players on the field.

