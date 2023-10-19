5 things to know about Rangers outfielder Evan Carter
Here is everything to know about Rangers rookie sensation Evan Carter.
“The kid Carter, what a game he had out there," manager Bruce Bochy marveled after the Rangers' ALCS Game 1 victory over the Astros.
The 21-year-old phenom was virtually unknown when the Rangers took him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
After his rocky outing in Game 3 gave the Astros their first lead of the series and the Rangers their first loss of the playoffs, Scherzer is more question than answer.
The Astros put an end to the Rangers' perfect postseason with an 8-5 victory in Game 3 of the ALCS.
Max Scherzer's first start since Sept. 12 did not go well, and the Rangers' winning streak is over.
