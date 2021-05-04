5 things to know about Rams’ new TE Jacob Harris

Cameron DaSilva
·4 min read
Jacob Harris got the call as one of the Rams’ fourth-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft, being selected by Los Angeles at No. 141 overall. He joins a deep tight end group that’s headlined by Tyler Higbee, but his rare athleticism should stand out in practice.

Having been a receiver for just two years, Harris is extremely raw. But the Rams have high hopes for him, even if he takes a couple of seasons to develop.

Here are five things to know about the Rams’ dynamic new tight end.

He originally committed to play college soccer at Florida Gulf Coast

Harris got a late start on the football field. He was a soccer player growing up, sticking with the sport all throughout high school and even winning a district championship. He was such a good soccer player that he actually planned to play college soccer at the Division I level. He verbally committed to Florida Gulf Coast for soccer but changed his mind after the first week. That’s when he really shifted his attention toward football.

Walked on at two different schools

Harris didn’t start playing football until his senior year of high school, which is a really late start for anyone who has gone on to make it to the NFL. He played safety and returned kicks, even taking back two kickoffs for touchdowns. After decommitting from FGCU for soccer, he walked on to the football team at Western Kentucky, which is the same school Tyler Higbee attended. He redshirted his freshman year but then transferred to UCF, where he also walked on in 2017. He didn’t contribute until 2019 when he became a receiver as a 22-year-old.

Averaged 20.1 yards per catch at UCF

Harris was a big-play weapon for the Knights. In his first season as a college receiver, he caught 19 passes for 448 yards and a touchdown, an average of 23.6 yards per catch. That’s an incredible number, especially considering that was the first time he ever caught a pass in a game at any level of football. He followed it up in 2020 by catching 30 passes for 539 yards and a whopping eight touchdowns, still averaging an impressive 18.0 yards per catch. In two seasons, he averaged 20.1 yards per catch, which is almost twice as much as the Rams’ leading receiver in that category averaged in 2020 (Josh Reynolds, 11.9 YPC). His average depth of target last season was 16.6 yards downfield. https://twitter.com/PFF_Rams/status/1388550606151847938

Has 4.39 speed at 6-foot-5 and 219 pounds

Harris might be big, but he’s also incredibly fast. That gives him a ton of raw athleticism for the Rams to work with because 6-foot-5 pass-catchers don’t typically run a 4.39 40-yard dash at 219 pounds. Harris also boasts a 40.5-inch vertical and jumped 133 inches in the broad, displaying great explosiveness at his pro day. Bar none, he has the best combination of size and speed on the Rams offense right now. Les Snead even called him “a freak of nature” athletically. https://twitter.com/MathBomb/status/1388549987844300807

Rams viewed him as one of the best special teams players in the draft

This pick was about more than just adding an athletic and fast tight end. It also has to do with special teams, which for the Rams was one of the worst units in the NFL last season. Snead said after the draft that Harris was probably the Rams’ highest-ranked special teams player in the entire draft, which is huge praise for the rookie. “Jacob Harris really played wide receiver at Central Florida and was probably our number one ranked special teamer, in terms of coverage, but he's a fast guy that we project could go to tight end and just an interesting weapon based on the special teams and things like that,” Snead said. “But what we do know is, and there's no projection, is watching him cover kicks, block. I mean, I think even the pundits had him as the No. 1 special teams player in the draft, right? So, that's not a projection, that's right there on paper.”

