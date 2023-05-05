5 things to know about Rams rookie OLB Nick Hampton

Not long after adding Byron Young in the third round, the Rams double-dipped at edge rusher in the fifth round by selecting Nick Hampton out of Appalachian State 161st overall. They badly needed pass-rush help and Hampton is a terrific athlete who can provide some energy and excitement on the edge.

Hampton may not have played at a Power 5 school, but he was a standout for Appalachian State, spending five years with the Mountaineers. Get to know the rookie pass rusher with five facts about him coming out of the 2023 draft.

He was first-team all-conference twice at Appalachian State

Hampton was a standout player at Appalachian State, earning recognition as one of the best defenders in the conference in each of the last two seasons. In 2021, he had 17.5 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks and 68 total tackles, earning first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors for his performance in 14 games played.

A season later, he was once again voted All-SBC. He had 9.5 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles in just nine games. He also had 25 total pressures last season, according to PFF.

He led the team in sacks, forced fumbles and TFLs last season despite missing 3 games

Hampton missed three games with an injury last season but he still managed to be the most productive player on Appalachian State’s defense. He led the team with 9.5 tackles for a loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles. His junior season in 2021 is what really put him on the map, but he was a leader of the defense last season and was a team captain, too.

Tied for 4th in school history with 26.5 sacks

Only three players in Appalachian State history have recorded more career sacks than Hampton, who had 26.5 in five seasons. His peak was in 2021 when he had 11, but he was consistently an impactful defender for the Mountaineers during his career.

Added nearly 40 pounds while at App State

Hampton is undersized at 6-foot-2 and 236 pounds, but he was much smaller when he first arrived on campus. According to his bio at Appalachian State, he put on 40 pounds since entering college, which helped him become a stronger and more physical player on the edge. With an NFL workout regimen, he could get even bigger with the Rams.

Can sumo deadlift 600 pounds, incline press 365 pounds

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman included Hampton on his annual “Freaks” list before the 2022 season and it’s easy to see why. According to Feldman, Hampton can sumo deadlift 600 pounds and incline press 365 pounds, showing remarkable lower- and upper-body strength in the weight room. He was also clocked at 21 mph on GPS.

