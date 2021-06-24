5 things to know about new Rams RB/PR Otis Anderson Jr.

With a roster spot available ahead of training camp, the Los Angeles Rams signed undrafted rookie Otis Anderson Jr. this week. The former UCF Knight is elusive and versatile, possessing the ability to play running back, receiver and punt returner.

He’ll have to fight to make the team in a crowded backfield, but if he carves out a role on special teams, he could leave a mark as a return specialist.

Here are five things to know about Anderson.

He had offers from Power 5 schools

Anderson committed to UCF, but the Knights weren’t his only option. As a three-star recruit from Jacksonville, he had offers from Virginia, Purdue, Oregon State, Northwestern and Cincinnati, among others. He opted to stay close to home, enrolling at UCF in January of 2017. According to 24/7 Sports, Anderson also received interest from Miami, Maryland, Nebraska and Wake Forest but didn’t receive offers from them.

He was second-team All-AAC in 2020

Last season wasn’t Anderson’s best from a production standpoint, but he did earn second-team All-AAC honors for his 687 yards rushing and four touchdowns in nine games played. The year prior, he rushed for 726 yards and five touchdowns, and also racked up a career-best 365 yards receiving with another three touchdowns. He added a punt return touchdown that year, too, but was just an honorable mention for All-AAC.

Lined up at wide receiver in addition to running back

In his first season at UCF, he got reps at wide receiver and made the most of them. He caught 30 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with 69 carries for 494 yards. That year, he averaged a career-best 8.5 yards per touch and scored seven touchdowns. Though his hands weren’t the most reliable, he did show potential as a pass catcher, which could get him on the field as a scat back in the NFL.

Won back-to-back state championships in high school

Anderson was a productive player in high school at University Christian. He rushed for more than 1,200 yards and scored 17 touchdowns as a senior in 2016, earning first-team Florida Class 2A All-State honors. He led his school to consecutive state championships in 2015 and 2016 before graduating and heading to UCF.

Returned 39 punts in college, scored one touchdown

Anderson provides value on special teams in addition to being a running back. He returned 39 punts for 478 yards (12.3 yards per return) at UCF, taking one punt back for a touchdown in 2019. He’s undersized and not the fastest player (4.63 in the 40-yard dash), but he’s elusive and has good vision in the open field.

