5 things to know about new Rams DT Bobby Brown III

The Los Angeles Rams welcomed another defensive lineman to the mix on Saturday, using their first pick of Day 3 on Texas A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown III. Depth was needed up front after letting Morgan Fox and Michael Brockers go, and Brown gives the Rams exactly that.

A one-year starter at Texas A&M, Brown is still developing as a player and he hasn’t come close to scratching his ceiling yet. Here are five things to know about the Rams’ new defensive lineman.

He almost went to Alabama

Out of high school, Brown was a four-star recruit and the 17th-best defensive tackle in the country. He was a coveted player and received offers from Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, Baylor, LSU and Michigan. He initially committed to Texas A&M, but then he changed his mind and flipped to Alabama. But he eventually re-committed to the Aggies on signing day and wound up spending three years there.

Earned average pass-rush grades from PFF

Jones wasn’t known as much of a pass rusher at Texas A&M, being a bigger interior defensive lineman. So it’s not really surprising that his pass-rush grades from Pro Football Focus were just average in his last two seasons. According to PFF, he earned pass-rush marks of 70.6 and 66.6 in his two years as an interior defender after playing more on the edge as a freshman in 2018 – when he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. https://twitter.com/PFF_Rams/status/1388540060606222336

Primarily played nose tackle at Texas A&M

At 6-foot-4 and 321 pounds, Brown has great size for a defensive lineman. That’s why he mostly played nose tackle for the Aggies, lining up between the center and guard in the middle. He was successful in that role, but don’t expect that to be his primary position with the Rams. He can still play the nose, but he’ll also move out to defensive end some and even back up Aaron Donald at 3-technique defensive tackle. He’s a versatile player who plays with good power and has impressive movement skills for a 321-pound defender.

Was first-team All-SEC in 2020

Brown saved his best for last in college. Last season, he racked up 5.5 sacks in nine games played, which is five more sacks than he had in his previous two seasons combined. He also made 7.5 tackles for a loss and had 22 total stops, earning All-SEC honors. His 5.5 sacks led Texas A&M, an impressive feat for a nose tackle. Brown also tied for the team lead in tackles for loss, consistently disrupting plays in the middle of the line.

He’s only 20 years old

Part of what might intrigue the Rams with Brown is his age. He’s only 20 years old and won’t turn 21 until August, making him one of the youngest players in the draft. That gives them a chance to really work with him as he grows into a stronger and NFL-caliber player. Age isn't everything, but Brown is still developing and it’s reasonable to think that in the next few years with an NFL workout regimen, he’ll become an even better athlete and figure out how to hone his skill set.

