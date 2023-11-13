5 things to know about Penn State football's new leaders: Ja'Juan Seider, Ty Howle

Two of the most promising members of this Penn State football staff will be running the offense for the final two regular season games and a bowl.

Running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider and tight ends coach Ty Howle are candidates to lead their own college football programs, sooner than later.

For now, they'll team up to run James Franklin's offense in lieu of the Sunday firing of coordinator Mike Yurcich. Their new roles begin Saturday against Rutgers and follow at Michigan State.

They will get some help from graduate assistant Danny O'Brien, another potential rising industry star. The former college quarterback will work with the QBs, including Drew Allar and Beau Pribula.

Here are five things to know about Seider and Howle:

Penn State football offensive coordinator: loyalty, experience

Penn State co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Ty Howle (center) puts his arms around tight ends Tyler Warren (44) and Theo Johnson (84) following a 31-0 White Out win against Iowa Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Seider, 46, is the longest-tenured member of Franklin's offensive staff at six years. He was named co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and assistant head coach earlier this year.

He's helped develop former Penn State tailbacks Miles Sanders, Journey Brown, Noah Cain and current standouts Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. He is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation.

Howle, meanwhile, is a former Nittany Lion offensive lineman and team captain. Though only 32, he already owns a decade of college coaching experience — including assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator work at Western Illinois.

Recruiting expertise, ties to Florida

Apr 13, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider looks on from the sideline during the second quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The Blue team defeated the White team 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Seider is a native of Belle Glade, Florida and finished his college career as a standout quarterback at Florida A&M. He's known as an expert recruiter of one of the richest high school talent areas in the nation.

He came to Penn State in 2018 after serving as the Florida Gators' running backs coach and recruiting coordinator. He also spent seven years as a high school coach in Florida.

Facing the storm: What Penn State football coach James Franklin said about getting booed after Michigan loss

Seider has earned top 10 recruiter rankings from national industry sites On3 and 247Sports. He also was 247Sports' Big Ten Recruiter of the Year for his work with the 2023 class.

Ja'Juan Seider, quarterback insight

Though Seider has never been in charge of coaching college quarterbacks, he certainly did star as one. That should help his oversight of Allar and Pribula.

Though he started his playing career at West Virginia, Seider blossomed at Florida A&M. He won national offensive player of the year honors as well as the Jake Gaither Award (considered the Heisman Trophy of historically Black colleges) after throwing for 2,622 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushing for 740 yards and another 14 scores.

He was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers.

Ty Howle leads productive tight ends

Penn State football co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Ty Howle jogs as he helps with warmups before a NCAA game against Delaware Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Ty Howle has been in charge of Penn State's tight ends the past three seasons.

Once again, they are arguably the most reliable part of Penn State's passing game.

Franklin 'hot takes': 5 things James Frankin had to say about Penn State football, new coaching hire

For a second-straight season Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson are among national leaders for tight end groups, combining for 51 receptions and an impressive 11 touchdowns. Third-string Khalil Dinkins has scored twice on his three receptions.

Last year the Lions led the Big Ten and were second nationally with 13 receiving touchdowns with Brenton Strange (5), Johnson (4), Warren (3) and Dinkins (1). They also ranked second in the Big Ten in receiving yards and fourth in receptions.

James Franklin talks interim offensive coordinators

On game days, Seider will coach from the sideline and Howle will work from the press box, according to Franklin.

"Both have recruited and developed ... two of our better positions," Franklin said. "I know what I'm going to get from them. I know how collaborative they're going to be with our staff, and I also think they're widely respected by the players, and I think that's an important part of this as well.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: How Ja'Juan Seider, Ty Howle lead Big Ten offense