5 things to know about Packers’ fourth-round pick Zach Tom

The Green Bay Packers used the 140th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom, one of the most athletic and versatile players in the draft class.

Without Lucas Patrick or Billy Turner on the roster, Tom should have a chance to either win a starting job or serve as a multi-position backup as a rookie.

Here are five interesting things to know about Tom, the sixth of the Packers’ 11 draft picks in 2022:

Experienced and versatile

Tom appeared in 48 games and made 37 starts at the college level. According to the school, he played 3,197 total snaps. Tom started all 36 games for Wake Forest over the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons, with 13 starts coming at center (all 13 in 2019) and 23 at left tackle (nine in 2020, 14 in 2021). He also started one game at center as a freshman in 2018.

Versatility is valuable, and not many offensive linemen entering the NFL can claim experience at left tackle and center – two vastly different positions. Even as a rookie, Tom said he wants to be able to play all five positions at the next level.

“I want to be somebody who can play all five positions at a high level,” Tom said. “That’s the goal. That’s my main goal for the offseason and through camp. I want to be somebody who can go out there at any position and rely on to perform at a high level.”

Elite pass blocker

Tom gave up only four sacks and 41 total pressures over almost 1,500 total pass-blocking snaps during his final three seasons at Wake Forest. In 2021, he graded out as the No. 1 pass-blocker among FBS offensive linemen while starting 14 games and playing over 600 pass snaps at left tackle. He went head-to-head against Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson, a first-rounder, and allowed zero pressures. While he lacks ideal size and length, Tom wins as a pass-blocker with quick feet, terrific balance and innate ability to mirror pass-rushes.

Incredible athleticism

The Packers will likely give Tom every opportunity to play tackle at the next level, especially considering his pass-blocking ability, but he could be an elite athlete inside at guard or center. Tom aced the combine, producing elite scores in the vertical and broad jumps, the 40-yard dash and agility drills. His Relative Athletic Score is in the 99th percentile at guard and the 100th percentile at center. He’s an elite athlete with incredible movement skills at 304 pounds. Whatever Tom lacks in size, he makes up for it with athleticism. Among his top athletic comparables are Joel Bitonio, Rashawn Slater and Ali Marpet.

Brother plays in the NFL

Zach isn’t the first in his family to play in the family. Cameron, an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss in 2017, has played in 13 games (182 snaps) with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins over the last four seasons. His lone start came in 2018 with the Saints. He’s currently a free agent.

Intelligence on and off the field

Tom’s parents both work at LSU, according to NFL.com. His dad is a math professor, while his mother works in the information technology department. It comes as no surprise that Tom was a standout in academics at Wake Forest. He was a three-time ACC All-Academic Team and the 2021 winner of the Jim Tatum Award, which is given to the ACC’s top student-athlete in football. Tom was also a semi-finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is considered the “Academic Heisman Trophy.”

