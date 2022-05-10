5 things to know about Packers’ fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers used the 132nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs, a fast deep threat who produced big numbers for the Wolf Pack over four collegiate seasons.

While he wore No. 7 in college, Doubs will wear No. 87 for the Packers. He should have a chance to compete for snaps right away in the Packers’ reloaded wide receiver room.

Here are five interesting things to know about Doubs, the fifth of the Packers’ 11 draft picks in 2022:

First collegiate touch?

How long did it take Doubs, a high school quarterback, to find the end zone at the college level? Exactly one touch. He returned his first opportunity with the football – a punt return – 80 yards for a touchdown as a true freshman against Portland State in 2018. The score was the spark for Doubs becoming one of the most productive pass-catchers in Nevada history. A four-year starter for the Wolf Pack, he produced at least 500 receiving yards during all four seasons and finished fourth in school history in receiving yards (3,322) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (26).

Big-game creator

Doubs left Nevada after producing a pair of 200-yard receiving games and also tying the school record for catches in a game. He went over 200 yards in games against Fresno State in 2021 (203) and UNLV in 2020 (219), and his 19 catches against Fresno State as a senior tied Nate Burleson’s record at Nevada. Overall, Doubs had 13 career games with 100 or more receiving yards, four games with 10 or more catches, and seven games with two or more touchdown catches. His best stretch came over five games between October and November in 2020 when he caught 36 passes for 778 yards and nine touchdowns against Wyoming, UNLV, Utah State, New Mexico and San Diego State. Over his final two seasons, Doubs averaged 105.6 receiving yards per game.

Legitimate deep threat

Nevada’s Romeo Doubs

Doubs was excellent as a deep threat for Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, especially over his final two seasons. In 2020, he led all FBS players in deep receiving yards (passes thrown over 20 yards in the air) against single coverage (505), per Pro Football Focus. Between 2020 and 2021, he ranked first among FBS receivers in deep receiving touchdowns with 15, including five of at least 50 yards during his junior season. Almost 1,000 of his receiving yards came on deep passes over his final two seasons. Doubs has terrific straight-line speed, and he’s proficient at tracking the ball and making catches on the run down the field. His ability to stretch the field and create explosive plays should be a perfect fit for Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur in Green Bay.

Diva? Think again

The wide receiver position naturally attracts a certain personality type, but the Packers have generally done a remarkable job at finding highly productive wide receivers lacking the diva personality. Doubs could be the next.

“He has all the ability of any superstar wide receiver without any of the diva-ness,” Nevada wide receiver coach Eric Scott told Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net.

Check out Murray’s profile linked above. It’s difficult to read what Doubs’ coaches and teammates said about him and not immediately think of Davante Adams, at least from a personality standpoint. Everyone raves about Doubs as a player and person. Most called him “humble.” Murray said he’s the “anti-diva.”

“He’s a special player and a special person,” Scott told Murray.

Receivers can sometimes bring trouble. It’s a position that requires a coach to call the right plays and a quarterback to deliver the ball. But the Packers want players who are consistent day in and day out and don’t ride the waves of ups and downs. That was Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson, and James Jones. And that sounds a lot like Doubs.

Mother was a Packers fan

Doubs might be from Los Angeles and went to college at Nevada, but he knows all about the Packers. His mother is a big Packers fan.

Thanks to his mother’s fandom, Doubs said he’s well-versed in the Packers’ history at wide receiver. He said his mom’s favorite receiver was James Jones or Greg Jennings.

The standard has been set in Green Bay and he’s ready to meet that standard.

“The history of receivers here is really phenomenal,” Doubs said. “It’s really a blessing to be in this facility.”

Randall Cobb, one of Doubs’ favorite players growing up, reached out to him after the Packers picked him on Day 3 of the draft. Cobb is still in Green Bay to hold Doubs and everyone else in the room up to the standard.

