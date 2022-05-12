5 things to know about Packers’ fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare

The Green Bay Packers used the 179th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare, one of the top pass-rushers in the SEC over the last two seasons.

While he wore No. 52 and No. 1 in college, Enagbare will wear No. 55 for the Packers. He’ll have an opportunity to fill an important role as a rotational edge rusher behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith as a rookie.

Here are five interesting things to know about Enagbare, the seventh of the Packers’ 11 draft picks in 2022:

Productive pass-rusher

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Enagbare produced only 15.0 sacks over his four seasons at South Carolina, but his sack totals hide his otherwise impressive pass-rushing production. In 2021, Enagbare delivered 41 total pressures over just 258 pass-rushing snaps, and he finished the year with one of the best pass-rushing grades (92.5, third) among FBS rushers at Pro Football Focus. Among his 41 pressures were 16 quarterback hits, which ranked fourth in college football, and he also drew six holding penalties. His pass-rush win rate in 2021 was 26.0 percent. Overall, his career pass-rush grade (91.6) ranked third among all SEC rushers graded by PFF. Enagbare just finds a way to create pressure and win pass-rushes.

Long and explosive and powerful

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare (1)

Enagbare struggled in the 40-yard dash and agility drills at the combine and his pro day, but he never won at South Carolina with speed or bend. He’s long, explosive and powerful. His arms measured almost 35″ long, and he posted terrific numbers in the vertical jump (37″) and broad jump (9-10). Enagbare also has massive hands (10.6″), and the violence in his hands is one of his best traits entering the NFL. At 265 pounds, he’s going to win using an explosive first step, length to disengage, power to move people and strong hands. He’s not going to win races. And he’s not super bendy. But Enagbare has enough tools to create havoc at the next level. Packers scout Patrick Moore said he has “burst” and “power.”

“Power is his game,” Moore said.

Nickname is "J.J."

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Enagbare goes by “Kingsley” and “J.J.” So, why the nickname? When he was a kid, his mother used to call him the name because he acted like the character of Jay Jay from “Jay Jay the Jet Plane,” his favorite cartoon from the 1990s.

“It was a childhood nickname that my mother gave me,” Enagbare told the South Carolina team site. “There was a little show that I used to watch, JJ the Jet Plane, and I would act like him all the time.”

Za'Darius Light?

It’s probably fitting that the Packers gave Enagbare the No. 55. In many ways, he plays a lot like Za’Darius Smith, the previous No. 55 in Green Bay. Like Smith, Enagbare wins more with power than athleticism, and he might have the versatility to play all over the defensive front. The Packers used to move Smith all over to help find one-on-one pass-rushing opportunities against guards and centers.

The same idea might apply to their new rookie rusher.

“I feel like I can do it all,” Enagbare said. “I like to cause disruption. I like to get sacks and to get run stops.”

Just give it all time. Smith didn’t truly emerge as an impact rusher until Year 3 or 4 in Baltimore, and then he evolved into one of the game’s most dominant rushers after signing in Green Bay. Enagbare might require the same kind of patience.

Potential steal?

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Many draft boards had Enagbare as a likely Day 2 pick. Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranked Enagbare as his 69th best player in the draft class. At Pro Football Focus, he was the 52nd best player. The Packers took him at No. 179 overall. According to The Athletic’s consensus big board, Enagbare was the Packers’ second-best value pick of the draft class. It’s possible an injury and his disappointing performance at the combine contributed to his fall, but the Packers were certainly pleased with getting a productive player at a premium position from a major conference late in the fifth round. Enagbare could end up being the steal of the team’s draft class.

“We’re lucky to get him where we got him,” scout Patrick Moore said.

