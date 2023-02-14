5 things to know about Oregon Ducks’ newest OL coach A’lique Terry

The past week or so has been willed with speculation about who the Oregon Ducks might be hiring as their next offensive line coach after the departure of Adrian Klemm, who left to take a coaching job with the New England Patriots.

That speculation is now over, with the Ducks announcing that they will be hiring A’lique Terry to be the new offensive line coach, bringing him back from the NFL ranks where he was presently on the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff.

The news seemed to be very well received by both fans and players, both past and present. But why was everyone so excited by the announcement? Once you learn a little bit about Terry, it’s not hard to understand. Here are five things that you need to know about the newest member of Oregon’s coaching staff:

Terry is no stranger to Eugene

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

This is not the first time that A’lique Terry has been on the Oregon Ducks’ coaching staff. Terry was brought on to join Mario Cristobal’s staff back in 2019 where he served as a graduate assistant on the offensive line. During that time, the Ducks’ had an offensive line filled with future NFL players that Terry helped coach.

This was not Dan Lanning's first attempt at Terry

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

This is not the first time that Dan Lanning attempted to add A’lique Terry to his coaching staff. After a year of coaching at Hawaii, Terry was looking for a new home, and there were reports that Lanning actually hired him to come on as an offensive analyst for the Ducks.

A’lique Terry hire for Oregon is smart on multiple levels. Probably not a coach more tied in and universally respected by the lockeroom than him. On his way to being a heck of a offensive line coach too. Another savvy hire for the Danimal. — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) December 29, 2021

It wasn’t until later that spring that Terry was announced to take a position on the Vikings’ coaching staff.

Story continues

Since Leaving Oregon

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

After working as a graduate assistant in Eugene, Terry was able to take a step up in his coaching career and become the offensive line coach for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, who finished fourth in the Mountain West Conference in 2021.

Terry then went on to accept a job as the assistant defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings, working under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Recruiting Chops

Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest things that the Oregon Ducks lost with Adrian Klemm was a bonafide recruiter who was able to develop great relationships with players. Terry knows what he’s doing in that realm, having recruited players like Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden to Oregon. He obviously knows how to pitch players on the Ducks.

Approval of Oregon Greats

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The way that Oregon announced the hiring of Terry was cool and unique. Rather than the report getting leaked to the press, the school rolled out the announcement with quotes from former Oregon players who had worked under Terry and knew what he brought to the table.

Guys like Penei Sewell, Shane Lemieux, Calvin Throckmorton, and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu all had incredibly kind things to say about Terry.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire