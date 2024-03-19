5 THINGS TO KNOW: How Oklahoma students can get free OKC Baseball Club tickets for reading

Mar. 19—The Oklahoma City Baseball Club details how Oklahoma students can participate in a reading challenge to receive free tickets to games throughout the 2024 season.

1 What grades are eligible to participate in the challenge?

Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to participate in the reading challenge presented by Energy Transfer.

2 Where can my child sign up for the challenge?

Participating students can pick one or multiple challenges to participate in throughout the 2024 baseball season and can register online at milb.com/oklahoma-city/community/reading-challenge.

3 What will kids who complete the first challenge receive?

The first reading challenge of the season is underway and requires students to read at least 500 total minutes prior to Monday, April 15 to receive tickets to OKC's game against the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday, April 20.

Participants who complete a challenge also have a chance to win an entertainment suite for up to 16 guests to enjoy an OKC Baseball Club game, and additionally, students have the chance to be randomly selected to throw out the first pitch on Reading Challenge Nights.

4 How do children submit their reading log?

Logs can be downloaded and submitted at okcbaseball.com/reading-challenge or submitted by emailing reading@okcbaseball.com.

5 Are there any other participation days?

The second reading challenge of the season requires 900 total minutes of reading prior to Monday, July 8 to receive tickets to OKC's game against the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday, July 13. The third reading challenge requires 650 total minutes of reading prior to Monday, Sept. 9 to receive tickets to OKC's game against the Tacoma Rainiers Saturday, Sept. 14.

For additional information, visit okcbaseball.com or call (405) 218-2182.

—Derrick James