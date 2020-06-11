5 things to know about Mets' pick Pete Crow-Armstrong, including promise to 'hit the ball over that f---ing mountain'

The Mets selected 18-year-old high school outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong with the 19th pick of Wednesday's first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

From a baseball standpoint, Crow-Armstrong is the 20th-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and a true center fielder who could roam Citi Field for years to come. Not to mention, he slashed .364/.405/.606 with the USA U-18 team in 2019.

But as interesting as Crow-Armstrong is as a prospect on the field, his life away from the game is just as -- if not more --- intriguing.

Here are five things you may not have known about the newest Mets prospect …

The influence of a Vietnamese monk

In an interview with Molly Knight of The Athletic, Crow-Armstrong explained that Vietnamese Monk Thich Nhat Hanh, author of No Death, No Fear, has been the most influential thinker of Crow-Armstrong's life, aside form his parents. Crow-Armstrong uses Hanh's breathing method every time he bats.

Other notable baseball alumni from his high school

Crow-Armstrong is not the first highly touted baseball prospect to come out of his high school, Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles. Other baseball alums include White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, Cardinals righty Jack Flaherty, and Braves lefty Max Fried.

A Vanderbilt commit

Prior to being drafted by the Mets, Crow-Armstrong had committed to playing baseball at Vanderbilt. As the 19th overall pick, Crow-Armstrong's approximate signing bonus value, according to MLB.com, is around $3.36 million.

Parents on the big screen

Both of Crow-Armstrong's parents are actors. His mother, Ashley Crow, portrayed Billy Heywood's mother, Jenny, in the 1994 movie Little Big League.

"I'm going to hit the ball over that f---ing mountain"

The Athletic details an at-bat that Crow-Armstrong had this past winter, in which, after listening to some poignant words from his head coach, Crow-Armstrong responded by saying "Coach, I'm going to hit the ball over that f---ing mountain."

And that's exactly what he did, blasting a two-run home run in an eventual win.

