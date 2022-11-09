5 things to know about Maryland before Saturday

When the preseason polls and discussions were ongoing, Maryland was always discussed and seen as a team that could play spoiler. This Maryland is setup to do just that against Penn State this weekend.

Led by coach Mike Locksley, the Maryland Terrapins have built themselves a nice program inside the Big Ten since coming over from the ACC several years ago. For Locksley specifically, since coming up from Alabama he has brought a little bit of Nick Saban to the Big Ten.

The brightest spot on this team is the offense for Maryland, Locksley’s specialty, and it is one of the more complete units in the conference. The passing game is the bread and butter but the run game led by a sophomore running back is what really keeps this offense in most games.

Get to know the 6-2 Maryland Terrapins now.

Maryland performed better against Michigan than Penn State

Despite Penn State getting blown out of The Big House last month, Maryland kept their meeting rather competitive. It was the first loss of the season for Maryland but they kept it within one score and showed they could move the ball against a Michigan defense that smothered Penn State.

Maryland has an underrated receiving corp

Wide Receivers Rakim Jarrett, Jacob Copeland, and Dontay Demus are all receivers for Maryland that could break a big play at any time or they could all collectively have breakouts. Penn State and their secondary were tested and failed against Ohio State two weeks ago, Maryland is their do-over. Jarrett specifically is going to be a tough test as he is a big and physical route runner.

Taulia Tagovailoa is more than Tua's brother

Taulia Tagovailoa is more than the brother to Tua Tagovailoa. He backed his NFL quarterback brother up for a year at Alabama but once Locksley took the Maryland job he headed north with him. That has proven to be a wise decision as he has developed into a very fun and more than capable passer in the college ranks and he uses the weapons this Maryland offense has.

The defense can be taken advantage of

Maryland has a decent scoring defense but they are average in terms of yards given up. I expect this to be a big game for the running backs as they continue to flex their muscles. Sprinkle in another strong showing from everyone’s favorite quarterback duo in Sean Clifford and Drew Allar and this could be a fun game for Penn State’s offense.

Roman Hemby is an x-factor for the Terrapins

Rushing attack, passing, or special teams no matter what you need Roman Hemby has proven he can do that. With over 900 total yards and eight touchdowns on the year, Hemby may be quietly one of the better backs that Penn State will face all year.

