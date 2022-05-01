5 things to know about new Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez

After trading down with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Detroit Lions opted to continue building up their defense with the selection of Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

During college, Rodriguez was a four-year starter, playing safety his first two years, and moved to linebacker due to some injuries. However, his skills should be easily translatable in the Lions defense since he played a similar 4-2-5 scheme at Oklahoma State. The biggest knock Rodriguez has against him is his size, 5-foot-11 and 232 pounds with below-average arm length. But there is no denying his superb athletic traits that, with the right coach, could be used in the right ways which the Lions should be able to do.

Early Days

In high school, he earned the starting quarterback job and was widely successful in the process. He led his team to three consecutive state championships, totaling 43 touchdowns during his senior season while adding 79 tackles as a linebacker/safety hybrid. He earned All-State honors and was named Oklahoma’s Defensive Player of the Year. He was the No. 23 recruit out of Oklahoma, but only Wyoming offered anything until Oklahoma State came late in the game and transitioned to safety.

Earning his way

As a freshman, he was sparingly used until the later part of the season, but mostly as a special teamer, where he recorded 11 tackles with eight being solo, which tied for the team lead even though he was not playing the first four games. He started to take off in his sophomore season, starting in 10 games and was second on the team with 83 tackles and five tackles for loss while continuing his special team contributions. With his efforts, he helped Oklahoma State rank in the top 20 nationally in sacks, tackles for loss, and red zone defense.

Position swap

Heading into his junior season, he switched from safety to linebacker and went to lead the Cowboys in tackles with 103, ranked fourth in the Big 12, while tacking seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups, and one interception. Through his efforts, he transformed a Cowboys defense that averaged 32.5 points and 452.5 yards per game in 2018 to only 26.8 points and 412.3 yards. With his stellar play, he earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors.

Continued success

After his position swap, he continued his tear as one of the top linebackers in college football as a sure-handed tackler. In the shortened 2019 season, he managed to record 82 tackles (led the team), three sacks, and three pass breakups. Coming back for his senior season, he went on to lead the team in tackles yet again with 130, while dishing out an impressive 16.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and four forced fumbles, which also led the team. He earned First Team All-American and First Team All-Big 12 honors, all while being the team captain.

Mr. Vice President

All while being a high school football superstar, he had added success in a multitude of sports. He lettered in baseball, track, and wrestling, where he was a two-time state champion in his junior and senior seasons. On top of competing in nearly every sport in high school, he went into politics and was elected class vice president. With this storied past, it is very easy to see why Rodriguez was widely successful during his time at Oklahoma State as a linebacker and team captain.

