5 things to know about Kansas State ahead of Mizzou football's game Saturday morning

Thirteen years since the last battle, Mizzou football and Kansas State are set to meet on Faurot Field in Columbia again.

Saturday’s showdown between Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers and Chris Klieman’s Wildcats is the second in a home-and-home series between the ex-Big Eight and Big 12 rivals.

Here are five things to know about Kansas State ahead of the game:

No Anudike-Uzomah, no problem

The K-State team bus will drive right by their first-round draft pick from last season. Felix Anudike-Uzomah might be a Kansas City Chiefs player now, but the Wildcats haven’t wasted any replacing his production.

During his media availability Tuesday, Drinkwitz brought up Khalid Duke, a senior defensive end with potential to play on Sundays. He has three sacks so far this season, which is 60% of his five total tackles.

But the ’Cats go much, much deeper on the edge.

Defensive end Nate Matlack has two sacks as part of three tackles for loss this season, and Brendon Mott has four tackles and a forced fumble. Linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi has a sack and a forced fumble, and Asa Newsom and Daniel Green have five and four total tackles, respectively.

Kansas State ranks 21st in total defense in the FBS with 256.5 yards allowed per game.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) braces for a hit during the first half of Missouri's game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Sept. 10, 2022.

New-ish starting QB

Speaking Tuesday to Kansas State beat writers, Kansas State quarterback Will Howard had one major takeaway from his performance against Troy.

Don’t be so aggressive.

Haven’t heard that one this side of the state line lately.

“I feel like a lot of times last year I found success because I was aggressive in pushing the ball down the field and trying to throw into tight windows, and I think it’s just that balance of knowing when to be aggressive, when to take the shots and when not to and when to keep us on schedule.”

The senior emerged as the Wildcats’ starter after injuries hit Adrian Martinez, who started against MU last year, in the back half of the 2022 season. This season, Howard has tossed five touchdowns and two interceptions while averaging 273.5 yards per game, and he has rushed for three scores. Howard was the starter in KSU’s Big 12 title game win over TCU and the Wildcats’ Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama.

He was 18-for-35 for 210 yards against the Tide with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Against TCU, Howard went 18-for-32 for 199 yards and two scores and added a rushing TD.

Kansas State senior quarterback Will Howard (18) runs in for a touchdown in the third quarter of Saturday's game against Troy inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

What the coordinators are saying

Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman provided one of the soundbites of the young season while speaking to KSU beat reporters midweek, saying his unit is treating the MU game as a business trip and “not going on the road to eat Skittles and have a steak.”

Beyond that, his point of focus has been what has changed with Missouri’s offense with the introduction of offensive coordinator Kirby Moore.

“One of the harder things for me is trying to figure out whose identity they are,” Klanderman said. “Obviously (Drinkwitz) is really involved with the playcalling and with the offense and has been and, I assume, still is to a great degree. But they brought some new voices into that room, and what do they have up their sleeve that maybe they didn’t do those first couple of weeks that they’ll have for us and for the rest of their schedule.”

K-State offensive coordinator Collin Klein said he kept an eye on the Mizzou defense as last season progressed, and was impressed with what he watched.

“I thought they were very good defensively when we played them, and I thought they were playing better and better as the season went,” Klein said. “They’ve got good length, I think they run well across the board and I think they’re going to be aggressive. I think they’re a really good unit.”

Collin Klein passed on interest from Notre Dame over the winter in order to remain as offensive coordinator at Kansas State.

Early record

Kansas State is off to a 2-0 start after beating Southeast Missouri State 45-0 in Week 1 and Troy 42-13 in Week 2.

To replace star running back Deuce Vaughn, who is now with the Dallas Cowboys, the Wildcats have handed equal reps to Treshaun Ward and DJ Giddens, who have each had 27 carries. Giddens has 184 rushing yards but is yet to score, while Ward has 114 yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Wildcats have four pass-catchers with more than 100 yards through two games: RJ Garcia II; Phillip Brooks; Jadon Jackson; and Ben Sinnott.

The Wildcats rank No. 18 in total offense with 492.5 yards per game.

History

Duke has heard about the old Mizzou-Kansas State rivalry. But to him, this is more about a battle of the conferences.

“I have heard about the old rivalry,” Duke said. “But I think I see it more as an SEC-Big 12 thing.”

If that isn’t a sign of the times …

Here are some more quotes from K-State players ahead of the game:

“With the proximity of them, being an SEC team now, obviously they used to be in the Big 12,” Howard said. … “I know the fanbases don’t particularly care for each other. But like I said, it’s another game, and we’re trying to treat it like that.”

“I’m super excited, I’m really ready for this Mizzou atmosphere — I know it’s going to be a hostile one based on the history with Mizzou,” Sinnott said. “I know they’ve had this game circled for a long time as well, and so have we. We’re ready to prove what kind of team we are and kind of to shut them up.”

