5 things to know about Kalen DeBoer
Here are five things to know about University of Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer.
5 things to know about Kalen DeBoer originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Here are five things to know about University of Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer.
5 things to know about Kalen DeBoer originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.
Only four of 14 seeds have been claimed in the NFL bracket.
Mike Vrabel provided multiple reasons for why the Titans need to win even in a lost season
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent OG Anunoby from the Raptors to the Knicks and then picks out New Year’s resolutions for some of the most interesting teams around the league.
It's the fourth title game matchup between undefeated teams in the CFP era.
Still seeking a fantasy football championship in Week 18? Andy Behrens has some pickup suggestions for you.
Here, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.
Washington will play for a national title thanks to the brilliance of Penix, who is having a storybook season after overcoming multiple serious injuries in years past.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
The Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, but the result against the Steelers matters in the AFC playoff race. And rest has backfired before for the Baltimore.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
The Eagles have lost four of their last five. They need a win and Cowboys loss to clinch the division
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.