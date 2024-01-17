5 things to know about Joel Embiid
Here are five things to know about Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid.
5 things to know about Joel Embiid originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Here are five things to know about Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid.
5 things to know about Joel Embiid originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Embiid broke a fourth-quarter tie with a personal 10-0 run that put the game out of Denver's reach.
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.
Let’s take a look at some contenders — in no particular order — who could be All-Stars for the first time.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.
Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Tyler Parker from The Ringer to talk about the fast ascent of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the path they took to get here.
A seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, Kelce is synonymous with the most successful run in Eagles franchise history.
The Eagles have been quick to part with coaches in the past, even after recent success. After Philly's stunning, late-season collapse, anything is on the table.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday edition of Sunday Night Blitz to recap Monday's playoff games, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shock the world and decisively beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fitz and Frank start with the Eagles' devastating loss and what it means for their future, as coaching changes may be on the horizon. Next, the duo discuss the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home next week. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with discussion over how to rank the remaining playoff quarterbacks, thoughts on the upcoming divisional games and Bill Belichick interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and how the head coach hiring cycle is taking shape.
The 49ers are now -190 to play in the Super Bowl.
The Buccaneers had a thorough win over a flailing Eagles team.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s family were named honorary captains at Monday's playoff game in Tampa Bay.
While Jones takes his time with McCarthy’s future, the rest of the league is moving swiftly with interviews that could quickly impact the number of options available to the Cowboys.
The numbers for NBC/Peacock’s bold new venture in NFL programming are in, and they’re bad news for anyone who thought this might be a one-time experiment.
Referee Carl Cheffers offered no explanation for how officials determined that this fumble went out of bounds before the Bills recovered it.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by David Dennis Jr. from Andscape to talk about growing up in the civil rights movement and the NBA’s punishment system.
The Chiefs-Dolphins game Saturday night was broadcast exclusively on Peacock.
The Packers are moving on to face the 49ers after a stunning win.
The Lions were on the bad end of what looked like another bad call.
The storm forced the NFL to postponed the Bills-Steelers game until Monday.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for wild-card weekend.