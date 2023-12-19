5 things to know about Joe Flacco

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap Week 15 of NFL action, which saw the entire playoff race shift dramatically. Fitz and Frank highlight the Baltimore Ravens and their dominance on Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills and their return from the dead – as they seem to be picking up steam late in the season – and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield's unbelievable career resurgence. Later, Fitz and Frank recap each and every game from Saturday and Sunday's NFL action, as they discuss Jake Browning continuing his hot start for the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Flacco's big comeback win, the Atlanta Falcons' collapse, the top contenders in a tight MVP race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with a preview of Monday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.