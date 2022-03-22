5 things to know about new Jets CB D.J. Reed

Joe Douglas addressed the Jets’ need for a cornerback during the first week of free agency, signing D.J. Reed to a three-year deal.

Reed came into his own with the Seahawks over the last two seasons and profiles as an instant impact player in New York’s secondary. Seattle’s secondary wasn’t necessarily star-studded in 2021, but Reed was an above-average contributor throughout the year and has what it takes to help the Jets right off the bat.

Here are five things to know about Gang Green’s newest cornerback.

High school history maker

Stephen Brashear-AP

Reed attended Independence High School in Bakersfield, Calif. and quickly established himself as a star on the gridiron and hardwood. Reed totaled six interceptions and five forced fumbles to go along with 1,150 yards of offense and 13 touchdowns during his high school football career. He eventually became the first athlete in Independence history to be named MVP in football and basketball.

JUCO product

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reed originally chose to stay close to home and play his college football at Fresno State. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2014, though, and transferred to Cerritos College — a junior college in California — at the end of the season. Reed spent one season at Cerritos and registered 42 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions before transferring to Kansas State.

Instant impact

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Reed wasted no time making his presence felt at Kansas State. He appeared in all 13 games for the Wildcats as a redshirt sophomore and earned 2016 Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors with 75 tackles, 16 pass deflections and two forced fumbles. Reed followed up his standout first season at Kansas State by earning All-Big 12 honors in 2017.

Return experience

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Kansas State made use of Reed’s playmaking ability by dropping him back deep as a return man. Reed thrived in the role, returning nine kickoffs for 255 yards in 2016 and 17 kickoffs for 253 yards and a touchdown in 2017. The Jets’ return game is in good hands with Braxon Berrios re-signing, but Reed has enough experience to step in and contribute if his services are ever required on special teams.

Starting with Saleh

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers drafted Reed in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft with Robert Saleh in place as their defensive coordinator. Reed spent two seasons in San Francisco, registering 54 tackles and a pair of pass deflections before catching on with the Seahawks. Reed blossomed under Pete Carroll — one of Saleh’s mentors — and was a mainstay in Seattle’s secondary during his two seasons with the team.

