5 things to know about James Smith-Williams

The Redskins selected defensive end James Smith-Williams with the 229th pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of N.C. State.

Here are five things to know about Smith-Williams.

1. 2018 was his best season for the Wolfpack

After spending the beginning of his college career as a reserve player, the 2018 season was Smith-Williams' very first opportunity to put his skills to the test as a full-time starter. He recorded 37 tackles, 9.5 for loss and six sacks.

2. He's smart as a whip

This guy has brains to match his athletic physique. Smith-Williams finished high school with an unweighted 3.9 GPA with a 4.9 weighted GPA. The 2018 graduate was an intern with IBM specializing in robotic animation and even scored a 30 on his ACT.

3. Smith-Williams is hungry, willing to work

His former head coach at N.C. State, Dave Doeren chose the Raleigh native to wear the team's No. 1 jersey in 2019 for this work ethic, character, leadership and accomplishments. Smith-Williams told local media on a conference that he is "ready to compete," and he felt that his strongest attribute is working as an edge rusher.

4. He's injury-prone

Smith-Williams struggled to stay on the field for the Wolfpack throughout his career mainly due to injuries. In 2015 he redshirted after four games due to an injury. In 2016 he played in eight consecutive games before suffering another season-ending illness. He only started in seven games during the 2019 season due to a lower-body injury.

5. Smith-Williams has a plan B

With Washington's defensive line already filled there's a chance that the pass rusher will have to compete for a roster spot. But he'll be set either way. If Smith-Williams is released come September, he already has a backup plan. He's already accepted a job to work for IBM whenever his football career ends.

Story continues

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

5 things to know about James Smith-Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington