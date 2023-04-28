5 things to know about new Jaguars OT Anton Harrison

The Jacksonville Jaguars decided to upgrade their offensive line on Thursday night by picking Anton Harrison with the No. 27 overall pick.

But you’d be forgiven if you didn’t know much about the Oklahoma offensive tackle. Few fans learn much about offensive linemen, even the consensus All-American ones.

Here are five things to know about the newest member of the Jaguars:

1. He allowed one sack in his last season at Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

According to Pro Football Focus, Harrison was in on 447 pass blocking snaps during the 2022 season. He allowed just one sack and eight hurries on the year.

While his run blocking might need some work, Harrison mirrored pass rushers well and kept his quarterbacks clean.

2. Chiefs draft pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah says Harrison is the best OT he faced

Mar 1, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike Uzomah (DL22) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah snuck into the first round as the last pick Thursday night.

In his last season with the Wildcats, Anudike-Uzomah started the year with 7.5 sacks through his first eight games. But during that stretch, he finished without a sack in a September game against Oklahoma.

“I feel like Anton Harrison was the best [offensive tackle] I went against my whole season,” Anudike-Uzomah said, via Heartland College Sports. “He just has quick feet. He has aggressive hands. And honestly, like I feel like he’s probably the best tackle here in this draft class, in my opinion.”

3. Harrison played basketball and football in high school

Harrison was a top football recruit at Archbishop Carroll, a Catholic high school in Washington D.C., but had some basketball chops too. According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, the Maryland Terrapins were one of several schools that gauged his interest in playing both sports collegiately.

Story continues

Instead, Harrison went to Oklahoma and dedicated his time to the football field.

4. His father, Andre Harrison, played defensive line at Ole Miss

Harrison comes from a football family.

His dad, Andre, played defensive line for Ole Miss and currently works as the defensive line coach at Archbishop Carroll, the high school where Anton played.

Anton Harrison’s brothers, Donte and Andre II, both played Division II football.

5. "I feel confident on both sides" of the offensive line

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It seems for now as though Walker Little and Anton Harrison are the bookend tackles of the future for the Jaguars. What remains to be seen is who will be on the left and who will be on the right.

Little has taken plenty of reps on both sides during his time with the Jaguars. While Harrison only played one college game at right tackle, he says it was no issue at all.

“I actually played that game with no practice at right tackle because there was a late switch in the roster,” Harrison told Jacksonville media on Thursday night. “It’s an easy, natural switch for me. I’d say there’s no let-off right and left side. I feel confident on both sides.”

Harrison even said he’d be willing and able to play guard if the Jaguars asked.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire