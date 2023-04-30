5 things to know about new Jaguars LB Ventrell Miller

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t have much of a need at linebacker entering the 2023 NFL draft after adding Foye Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, and Chad Muma last offseason.

But when the Jaguars went on the clock for the first of three fourth-round picks, they looked to the hometown school and added Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller.

So who’s the new Gators representative on the Jaguars roster? Here are five things to know about Miller:

1. Miller played through a serious foot injury

Miller earned SEC Player of the Week honors twice as a junior during the 2020 season, but missed most of 2021 due to an injury and wasn’t very impactful as a senior in 2022.

Ian Rapoport offered an explanation Saturday for the regression.

“Listen to why his tape may not exactly be the kind of player that he is,” Rapoport said on NFL Network on Saturday. “He’s been playing with a Jones fracture since week two of last season. He actually had it repaired, that is why he didn’t participate in the Senior Bowl … he has been cleared, should good to go. Played all year, though, with a foot fracture.”

A Jones fracture is a break to the fifth metatarsal bone on the outside of the foot.

2. Miller is the 13th Florida Gators player drafted by the Jaguars

The Jaguars love drafting hometown talent. Miller is the 13th player from Florida to be picked by the team in the NFL draft, five more than any other school.

While Fred Taylor is arguably the best draft pick ever made by the franchise and the team was sad to see Jawaan Taylor go, most Gators draftees have been mistakes for the Jaguars. The list of misses includes Derrick Harvey, Taven Bryan, and C.J. Henderson, among others.

3. Miller is Kathleen High School's 12th NFL player

Miller attended Kathleen High School in Lakeland, Fla., not far from the Tampa area. The school is no stranger to NFL talent and is the alma mater of several former players, including Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis.

An ex-running back, Miller moved to linebacker while at Kathleen and hoped to attend Florida State, but shifted gears and went to their rival instead.

4. Miller had a bumpy road at Florida

The linebacker dealt with controversy early in his career with the Gators as one of nine players who was involved in a credit card fraud scandal. The ensuing charges (that were eventually expunged) and suspension cost him his entire true freshman season.

After returning and playing three seasons, Miller missed almost all of the 2021 season due to a bicep tear. He received a second redshirt due to the injury and returned for the 2022 season, but dealt with the aforementioned foot injury.

5. Miller's phone call with the Jaguars was awfully loud

The Jaguars gave Miller a call Saturday to let him know he was going to be their fourth-round pick. According to coach Doug Pederson, that call was pretty useless.

“Couldn’t even hear him because the enthusiasm in the room, he couldn’t hear us,” Pederson said. “Everybody was so fired up on his end that he couldn’t hear us and I couldn’t hear him. He was just elated and all his family and friends were excited.”

