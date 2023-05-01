5 things to know about new Jaguars DL Tyler Lacy

The fifth of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 13 draft picks this year was Oklahoma State defensive lineman Tyler Lacy.

Lacy, the No. 130 overall selection in the fourth round, is a player the Jaguars kept a close eye on in the lead up to the draft. He made a private visit to TIAA Bank Field in the weeks before he was picked by the team.

As part of Jacksonville’s defense, Lacy will likely slot in as a defensive end with the ability to play tackle in four-man fronts.

Here are five things to know about Lacy, the Jaguars’ second of two fourth-round selections:

1. Lacy says he's similar to Roy Robertson-Harris on the field

During a conference call with Jacksonville media, Lacy was asked if his game is similar to Dawuane Smoot’s, but he offered a different comparison: Roy Robertson-Harris.

“Before I got on the plane to go to Jacksonville, I was watching some of [Robertson-Harris’] film, and it just reminded me a little bit of me,” Lacy said. “So that’s who I want to go after.”

Robertson-Harris is a bit bigger at 6’5, 298 pounds compared to to Lacy’s 6’4, 279 pounds. But Robertson-Harris was just 256 pounds at his pro day seven years ago before putting on size in the NFL.

2. Lacy isn't the first in his family to play for the Jaguars

According to the Stillwater News Press, Lacy is the cousin of former NFL defensive back Aaron Ross.

Ross is best remembered for his five years with the New York Giants, who drafted him in the first round of the 2007 NFL draft. The Jaguars signed the cornerback to a three-year, $15 million deal in 2012, but he struggled in Jacksonville and was released after only one season.

3. Lacy played Anton Harrison a couple times in college

The Jaguars’ first-round pick went to Oklahoma, the in-state rival of Lacy’s Oklahoma State.

While Lacy played four seasons with the Cowboys, Harrison was only with the Sooners for three years. And in the 2022 edition of Bedlam, Lacy was out of action with an ankle injury.

Still, he remembers playing against his new teammate.

“He was a good competitor, he uses his strength well, and I feel like this is the perfect fit for him as well,” Lacy said of Harrison.

4. Lacy had third most bench press reps among defensive players at the combine

In talking about his game, Lacy frequently mentions his strength and tenacity. He showed it off at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine where he put up 30 bench press reps.

Only two defensive players — Mazi Smith and Lonnie Phelps — managed to top that total.

5. Lacy started 40 straight games before an ankle injury

Lacy earned a spot in the starting lineup at Oklahoma State during his redshirt freshman season and never let it go. It wasn’t until his senior season when he suffered an ankle injury late in the year that cost him the last four games of his collegiate career.

The injury wasn’t serious, as Lacy was back on the field in January to participate in the Senior Bowl.

